Edmonton police say they believe a criminal network in India is behind extortions targeting people of Indian origin in the Alberta capital.

The cases are similar to a string of extortions aimed at people of Indian descent across B.C.’s Lower Mainland as well as Ontario’s Peel Region. Edmonton police, however, said they have not established a connection between the cases they are investigating and those elsewhere in Canada.

In an update Thursday, the city’s force said it is investigating 27 incidents, including five extortions, 15 arsons and seven firearms offences – believed to be linked to a criminal network orchestrated from India and carried out by local accomplices. Property damage from the fires and shootings is estimated at $9-million.

“There is absolutely a level of brazenness about it. It’s definitely concerning, given the fact that we’ve actually charged people,” Staff Sergeant David Paton said.

“Our belief is that this is a criminal network,” he said.

These incidents include a drive-by shooting Jan. 10 and a house fire Tuesday.

In Edmonton, the prime target is homebuilders of South Asian origin. Staff Sgt. Paton said the people victimized are mainly of Indian descent. He said police believe criminals are focusing on homebuilders because they consider them “affluent and able to provide funds.”

Six young men have been charged in connection with the extortions – an announcement made earlier this month – but Staff Sgt. Paton said Thursday that one of these suspects has “likely left” Canada. He declined to identify this person.

Deputy Chief Devin Laforce said Edmonton police have not determined whether there is a connection between incidents in Alberta’s capital region and the rest of Canada. “Whether or not it’s copycat or the same, we just don’t have direct information or intelligence to connect those crimes.”

He noted that the cases began rather abruptly last fall.

“I do certainly know that when you look at Lower Mainland or Peel or some of these other regions that have been impacted outside of Edmonton and region, that everything really started, came from zero – or at least not a trend – until the middle of October, and then ramped up from there across the country.”

Two of the mayors whose cities have been affected have asked the federal government for more help in combatting extortions targeting the South Asian community that have plagued six cities across the country in recent months.

Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton, a city in Ontario’s Peel Region, and counterpart Brenda Locke of Surrey, B.C., want Ottawa to step in and offer help including connecting with police forces in other countries, such as India, so that Canadian investigators can track the source of these extortions.

The pair have written federal Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc asking for him to intervene.

“We implore you to prioritize this issue and engage in a concerted effort with local and provincial authorities, along with necessary federal agencies, to develop a comprehensive strategy to address these extortion threats,” they wrote.

Police forces across Canada probe string of extortion cases allegedly linked to Indian gangster

South Asian communities grapple with extortion threats in B.C., Ontario, Alberta

Police in Peel Region have said they are investigating at least 16 cases of extortion. Authorities across B.C.’s Lower Mainland, including West Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford and White Rock, are also grappling with a string of similar extortion incidents.

Mr. Brown this week said the Brampton cases target people of Indian origin and that these crimes appear to be co-ordinated from outside Canada.

Victims describe receiving a call over messaging software such as WhatsApp with instructions to pay money or suffer violence. Mr. Brown said the payments demanded range from $100,000 to several million dollars.

“So far, what we’ve seen in the Lower Mainland and B.C. connects back to an entity in India,” the Brampton mayor said, adding that police remain unsure which entity is responsible.

He said Ottawa needs to signal that it’s ready to take on the matter.

India High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Varma has said New Delhi would co-operate with Canadian police and urged them to provide evidence of any links to criminal gangs operating in his country. “Such acts of intimidation have no place in civilized societies,” he told The Globe and Mail earlier this week.

Mr. LeBlanc’s office has said the RCMP is working on the file and recommended people seek help from their local police department.