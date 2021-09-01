 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Election campaigns facing evolving security challenges in era of social media and COVID-19

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Protesters wait for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to arrive at a campaign event in Bolton, Ont. on Aug. 27, 2021. The event was cancelled because of security concerns.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Party leaders are contending with how to handle emboldened protesters on the campaign trail, where outdoor campaign events, designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, have created security challenges.

Because the events take place in public places, with few barriers to attendance, protesters have become a frequent presence. On Sunday, a group of them directed “lock him up” chants at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Cambridge, Ont. And on Friday, Mr. Trudeau’s planned appearance in Bolton, Ont., was cancelled because of security concerns.

Chris Mathers, a security expert and former Mountie, said in an interview that social media allows for protesters to organize and converge on particular locations easily.

Story continues below advertisement

Vitriolic protesters give Trudeau a welcome foil and campaign prop

O’Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign

Outdoor events pose particular security challenges, he added, because there are more access points compared to events held inside. It is easier to vet attendees at indoor events and prevent people who may pose a threat from coming in, he said.

“There was no violence [in Bolton], thankfully, but it could have gone that way from what I could see,” he said. “There’s always a potential for violence.”

At the Bolton event, a podium was set up for Mr. Trudeau and circles were drawn on the ground to encourage physical distancing among supporters. Prior to the leader’s arrival, a number of protesters gathered nearby. Many expressed opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and lockdown measures. They began to scream expletives and express anger toward Mr. Trudeau. Some also held anti-Trudeau signs and flags.

While speaking later that day at a park in Brampton, Ont., Mr. Trudeau said allowing the event to go ahead would have put supporters at risk, but that he would not stop talking to Canadians.

Alex Marland, a professor of political science at Memorial University who has researched message control for political parties, said it is possible for an outdoor campaign event to unfold without protesters being around, such as at a location that people are not informed about ahead of time. He said the Liberals will want to take a different approach if protests continue, because “they do not want this to be in the news every single day.”

It appears that change in approach is happening. Mr. Trudeau’s itinerary was released on Tuesday morning about an hour and a half before an event in Kanata, Ont. Previously, his plans were usually released the night before an event. His schedule also included a reference to an event in Sudbury on Tuesday afternoon, with no location given.

A group of protesters was still able to find Mr. Trudeau’s motorcade after he arrived at the airport ahead of the Sudbury event. One of the demonstrators, Sudbury resident Dan Dubois, said Mr. Trudeau is a “terrible politician.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau later said he was not going to back down, no matter how many people show up “to shout us down.” He added that the majority of Canadians support COVID-19 vaccination.

The challenge with changing the Liberal approach to sharing Mr. Trudeau’s whereabouts is that it projects a lack of accessibility, which goes against the image of openness that Mr. Trudeau often tries to embody, Prof. Marland said.

It is time for Mr. Trudeau’s security detail to think about how extreme protesters are becoming, Mr. Mathers said. Outdoor events need to be cordoned off with fencing, he added.

Conservative candidate Michael Barrett said in a statement distributed by the party on Tuesday that the Tories have “consistently condemned the threatening images and behaviour at some of Mr. Trudeau’s rallies.”

“This needs to stop immediately,” he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has encountered vocal protestors on the campaign trail, said Monday that some people seem to be extremely angry about COVID-19 vaccinations or mask mandates. A few have been making violent threats or using horrible language and “there is no place for that,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said in a statement last Thursday that social media makes it much easier to provoke people into extreme acts, and that the hate directed at her and other candidates is “alarming.”

“Most of the security threats are online,” Ms. Paul said. “We haven’t had any hecklers showing up at rallies or press conferences. However, there have been online posts proposing to come and disrupt our in-person events.”

With a report from Menaka Raman-Wilms in Ottawa

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies