Elections watchdog announces charges against former leader of defunct Bridge Party of Canada

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Canada’s elections watchdog says the former leader of the defunct Bridge Party of Canada and another individual are facing charges under both the Canada Elections Act and the Criminal Code.

Elections commissioner Yves Cote says David Berlin, who led the since-deregistered party, has been charged under the Canada Elections Act with causing an official agent to provide false or misleading information about expenses to the chief electoral officer.

Another individual, Daniel Berlin, is charged with obstructing the work of the elections commissioner by “knowingly making a false or misleading statement” during his investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both are also facing a joint criminal charge of fraud over $5,000 for submitting an electoral campaign return containing false documents.

The allegations, which have not been tested in court, stem from the 2015 election campaign for Karim Rizkallah, a candidate in the riding of Ottawa-West Nepean.

David Berlin, who was the co-founder of The Walrus magazine, ran as a candidate for the Bridge party in the Toronto riding of University-Rosedale in 2015.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

