Politics

Eleven senators break off to form new nonpartisan group

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
A group of 11 senators have formed a new caucus called the Canadian Senators Group, saying they want to ensure regional interests are represented in Parliament.

The senators who came together to form this group represent different regions of the country and a range of political backgrounds. About half of the group were appointed by Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, while the rest were appointed by Liberals Paul Martin or Justin Trudeau.

Senators Doug Black, Robert Black, Larry Campbell, Stephen Greene, Diane Griffin, Elaine McCoy, David Richards, Scott Tannas, Josee Verner, Pamela Wallin and Vernon White are the founding members of the group, according to a statement, and they are open to welcoming other senators to their group in the coming weeks.

“In part, the Senate was founded to ensure regional interests were represented in Parliament, a critically important role in a country as large as ours,” says the statement issued Monday morning.

“Members of the CSG want to see this founding principle maintained and respected so that the will of the majority does not always trump regional interests. This will keep the work of the Senate relevant to Canadians,” the statement continues.

The group describes themselves as “like-minded” and determined to “maintain a high standard for the review of legislation and committee studies.”

The statement says the senators are “united” in their approach to reviewing legislation and with consultation with Canadians. It adds that CSG senators are “free to take positions and vote on legislation independently of personal political affiliations and each other.”

The 11-person group will be the third-largest caucus in the Senate. In the 105-seat chamber, there are 49 members of the Independent Senators Group, 27 Conservative senators, 9 Liberals, six non-affiliated and three vacant seats.

