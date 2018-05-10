Elizabeth May cleared in workplace-harassment probe, Green party says

The Green party says an independent investigation has cleared Elizabeth May over allegations of workplace harassment.
The party says the third-party investigator found the accusations against the leader to be without merit.
The probe by lawyer Sheila Block began in January after former Green party employees accused May of bullying.
Block and her team reviewed documents relevant to the complaints, emails and personal files and concluded that the allegations did not constitute workplace harassment.
The lawyer also interviewed two of the three complainants, as well as May and a number of other individuals.
The party says the investigation is now closed and will remain confidential because it identifies individuals.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.