Elizabeth May cleared in workplace-harassment probe, Green party says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Green Party leader Elizabeth May asks a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 2, 2018.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The Green party says an independent investigation has cleared Elizabeth May over allegations of workplace harassment.

The party says the third-party investigator found the accusations against the leader to be without merit.

The probe by lawyer Sheila Block began in January after former Green party employees accused May of bullying.

Block and her team reviewed documents relevant to the complaints, emails and personal files and concluded that the allegations did not constitute workplace harassment.

The lawyer also interviewed two of the three complainants, as well as May and a number of other individuals.

The party says the investigation is now closed and will remain confidential because it identifies individuals.

