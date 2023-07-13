Open this photo in gallery: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May addresses candidates and supporters during a rally in Vancouver, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.The Canadian Press

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May says the health issue that sidelined her over the last week turned out to be a stroke.

However, in an interview Thursday she said she has suffered no lingering neurological effects and looks forward to returning to her work as party leader and British Columbia MP after a rest.

“It’s best described as a miraculous near miss,” Ms. May, 69, said from her home in the riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands, where she has been the MP since 2011.

Ms. May said that her doctor has told her she suffered bleeding into the tissues of her brain, otherwise known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Earlier this week, Ms. May’s husband, John Kidder, said Ms. May was resting at home after she suffered a serious headache while at a high school event last week, and was taken to Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Vancouver Island for observation. She spent two-and-a-half days in hospital.

Ms. May said her doctor has since informed her that she suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke.

“He said it could have been much, much worse,” said Ms. May.

“If I heard a friend had had a stroke, I’d be all kinds of alarmed. I am not alarmed about my own situation because I had incredibly good luck in that there was an event, but it had no impact. It doesn’t affect brain functioning or speech or motor control or anything.”

She said she does not have a long road of recovery ahead. “I am just resting. I don’t have to overcome any symptoms of having had an event. There are none.

“It is pretty unbelievable really that you can have an event that is that serious in terms of how it sounds clinically and after the fact, and all that, but really … I just dodged a bullet.”

Ms. May was the Green Party leader from 2006 to 2019, then regained the leadership in 2022 with Jonathan Pedneault, Que., serving as deputy leader.

In newsletter remarks to Ms. May’s constituents, Mr. Kidder expressed concerns that the heavy workload facing MPs in the final days of Parliament’s sitting before the current summer break had an impact on his wife’s health.

Asked if her workload could have affected her health, Ms. May said, “Probably, but I haven’t asked my doctor that.”

She said her last day off before her illness was May 26, and she, alongside other MPs, experienced a long string of 19-hour days in Parliament with sittings until midnight.

“If you’re going to be a member of Parliament and you’re going to do a good job, you’re going to work very hard, but it’s unnecessary what happens in the dying days of any session before summer recess,” she said.

“I am not one who complains. I do the work. I don’t shirk. But I recognize that this isn’t healthy for people,” she said, adding late sittings are not in aid of a better functioning democracy for Canadians.

Ms. May is one of two Green Party MPs in the House of Commons. The other is Mike Morrice, the MP for Kitchener Centre.