Elizabeth May pleads guilty to contempt for violating Kinder Morgan site injunction

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, centre, is arrested by RCMP officers after joining protesters outside Kinder Morgan's facility in Burnaby, B.C., on March 23, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK

Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for violating an injunction at a Kinder Morgan work site in Burnaby, B.C.

May was arrested in March at a Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby when she joined activists including New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart, who pleaded guilty to the same charge earlier this month.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Affleck had imposed an injunction requiring protesters to stay at least five metres away from two work sites in Burnaby.

After her arrest, May said permits issued for the twinning of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline did not respect the rights of Indigenous people.

Dozens of people have been arrested for protesting against the project, which has been approved by the federal government.

