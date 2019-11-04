Elizabeth May resigns as Green Party Leader after 13 years

Open this photo in gallery Green Party Leader Elizabeth May holds a press conference to answer questions following the recent election, the party's future and the role of newly elected MP's while at her campaign office in Sidney, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Elizabeth May has stepped down as Green Party Leader after more than 13 years at the helm.

Ms. May made the announcement in Ottawa on Monday, two weeks after the federal election. The result disappointed Greens after the party failed to break through with the electorate. Despite winning three seats in the House of Commons the party will hold less sway than the other opposition parties because it doesn’t hold the balance of power.

Ms. May was flanked at the press conference by her two caucus colleagues Paul Manly and Jenica Atwin and Ms. May’s husband John Kidder.

Ms. May said she will stay on as parliamentary leader of the caucus. Jo-Ann Roberts, a former journalist who ran for the Greens in Halifax in this year’s election and came in third in that race, will be the party’s interim leader until a permanent leader is selected.

Under Ms. May the Greens hit historic milestones: she was the first Green MP and the first Green leader to join the federal leaders’ debates. In the same time period the Greens also made historic wins at the provincial level in B.C., PEI, New Brunswick and Ontario.

Leader since 2006, Ms May has mused about stepping down since the 2015 election, but she ultimately decided to stay on. At the outset of the fall election the party was hoping to sweep Vancouver Island and making gains in PEI, New Brunswick and Ontario, but they fell well short of that.

After the election Ms. May told The Globe and Mail she didn’t expect to be leader if Justin Trudeau’s minority government lasted a full four-year term but said there was no reason to make an “imminent decision."

“I think it’s healthy to be planning for succession, I have always felt that way about it. I’ve been leader longer than the other leaders," she said in October.

Then last week Quebec’s Green Party Leader Alex Tyrrell and a small group of Green Party members from across the country launched a petition calling for a “free and fair leadership race” for federal leader.

Mr. Tyrrell, who is considering a run for the federal leadership post, said he started the petition because Ms. May was sending mixed messages about whether and when she would step down.

Because of the uncertainty around how long a minority government will last, he said “we really need to get a leadership race started as quickly as possible." He added that it would be “less than ideal” if Ms. May chose to stay on for several more months.

He said the group went public with its call for a leadership race because there aren’t many “internal channels” they can access. He said that in his six years as provincial leader, she has “rarely made herself available.”

Mr. Tyrrell credited her for taking the party to “new heights” and making an “outstanding contribution to the Green Party and federal politics" but he said after leading the party through four general elections, she made mistakes during the campaign that hurt their prospects.

On abortion, the oil sands, Quebec independence and the province’s bill banning some public servants from wearing religious symbols, he said Ms. May’s comments were “problematic.”

Ms. May, 65, has been a lifelong activist. She worked in former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s government and helped negotiate the Montreal Protocol, which protected the ozone layer, before resigning on principle following the approval of a development project without an environmental assessment. She was the executive director of the Sierra Club from 1989 to 2006.

Ms. May has been the MP for Saanich–Gulf Islands since 2011. She got married earlier this year, and her husband also ran for the Greens in the last election but didn’t win a seat. In October she told The Globe that even if she’s not the leader heading into the next election, she still planned to run as an MP.