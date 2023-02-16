The final report of the inquiry studying the federal government’s unprecedented decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to quell anti-vaccine mandate, anti-government protests will be released in Ottawa on Friday.

Justice Paul Rouleau will release the report just days before the legally binding deadline of Feb. 20.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a public order emergency declaration on Feb. 14, 2022, after police lost control of the convoy protests that gridlocked the capital and clogged several border crossings across the country. It was the first time that the sweeping federal powers were invoked. For a limited period of time, the law allows the Prime Minister and cabinet to invoke new powers without needing to go through Parliament.

The Emergencies Act inquiry is mandated by law to study and report on the circumstances that led to the emergency declaration and the measures taken by the government to deal with the emergency. A key issue that civil liberties groups say should be the focus of the report is whether the protests met the strict threshold required before the act can be invoked.

For more than three weeks last winter, the protests upended much of daily life in downtown Ottawa. Protesters arrived in the capital on Jan. 28, parking hundreds of big rigs, pick-up trucks and other vehicles in the streets directly in front of and surrounding Parliament Hill.

They hurled expletives, waved profane flags, hoisted a stage, collected donations and disrupted residents with around-the-clock honking and partying.

The Public Order Emergency Commission, held public fact-finding hearings from Oct. 13 to Nov. 25, hearing from 76 witnesses, including top police brass, Ottawa residents, convoy organizers, a host of federal ministers, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Through the commission, which was led by Justice Rouleau, the public gained a rare window into the machinations of police, government and civil society in the throes of a crisis – both through over more than 230 hours of testimony, as well as the tabling of more than 7,000 documents. As a result of the federal government some waiving some of its usual Cabinet confidence, included in the staggering volume of documents tabled were rarely seen Cabinet meeting minutes and private communications between ministers.

That window into the crisis revealed shortcomings, in particular, in the response of the Ottawa Police Service, which had served as the lead agency. The commission also revealed communication failures between the Ottawa police and the local police board; leadership issues within the service, which culminated in then-Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly stepping down on Feb. 15; and the chief’s reticence to give up control to another service.

