Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Oct.18, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

By the third day after convoy protestors had arrived in Ottawa it was clear the Ottawa Police Service was “completely outnumbered,” the city’s mayor told the public inquiry probing the federal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.

In hotly-awaited testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa on Tuesday, outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson acknowledged it was clear by Jan. 31 that the Ottawa police could not deal with the highly-disruptive protests on their own. The anti-government, anti-vaccine-mandate protesters arrived in the city on Jan. 28.

On Jan. 31, Mr. Watson spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking the federal government for RCMP resources for the first time, according to meeting minutes of the call referenced by the commission’s senior counsel Natalia Rodriguez. According to the minutes, which paraphrase the parties’ statements, Mr. Watson told the prime minister that “these people had their time and need to move on. We have been trying to get this across to chief of police.”

On the call, Mr. Trudeau told the mayor, “nobody had any doubt what my position is on the whole thing,” and said “at some point, some of these people will have to ask, what am I doing in this crowd?”

When Mr. Watson said it was clear that more police were needed in order to clear out protesters, Mr. Trudeau replied: “that’s for sure.” Mr. Watson then said that the efforts must be done “with a sense of balance, these guys are just looking for a fight.”

“The remainders will have no choice but to incite as a counterbalance, so we all have to be careful,” Mr. Trudeau said in response.

The commission, which is headed by Justice Paul Rouleau, heard from Mr. Watson on the third day of hearings, which are unfolding over six weeks and will include the testimony of 65 witnesses, as well as the examination of thousands of documents.

The commission is set to answer whether the federal government erred in its use of the Emergencies Act, which Mr. Trudeau invoked – for the first time in Canadian history – on Feb. 14 in response to the convoy protest, as well as a series of border blockades. In Ottawa, protesters used big rigs and other vehicles to block streets in the city’s downtown and other neighbourhoods from Jan. 28 to Feb. 20, when they were cleared out in a massive police operation that included multiple police forces.

Mr. Watson is not running for re-election in this month’s municipal election and his last day as mayor will be Nov. 14. He is the longest-serving mayor in Ottawa’s history, having served three consecutive terms since 2010, as well as one term prior to Ottawa’s amalgamation. He has also served two terms in provincial politics as an MPP.

In his testimony, Mr. Watson said he’d received information that the protestors would stay in the city for just a day or two, though he acknowledged the city had received an e-mail from the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association indicating a convoy organizer had requested thousands of rooms. The convoy organizer had told the hotel association that the protestors were planning to stay for at least 30 days, with protestors numbering around 10,000 people.

When asked by Ms. Rodriguez whether the hotel association’s information concerned him, Mr. Watson said that inquiring about a booking is not the same as making one, and noted that the organizer’s request was not followed through on, as many protestors stayed in their truck cabs.

According to a timeline of the convoy’s events, submitted to the commission by the city of Ottawa, Mr. Watson sent a letter on Feb. 7 to Mr. Trudeau and federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, as well as Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the province’s then-solicitor-general Sylvia Jones, requesting more resources.

On March 1, Mr. Watson sent a letter to Mr. Trudeau thanking the federal government for invoking the Emergencies Act, according to the city’s timeline.

The government used the temporary powers granted to it by the Emergencies Act to crack down on the demonstrators, including giving police the ability to arrest protesters within specific prohibited areas and financial institutions the power to freeze protesters’ accounts without a court order.

In testimony on Monday, two Ottawa city officials raised frustrations over the state of communication between the city and the province, as well as with the federal government.

City manager Steve Kanellakos told the commission that Mr. Ford declined to attend several meetings meant to co-ordinate between municipal, provincial and federal governments. Meanwhile, Mr. Watson’s chief of staff Serge Arpin testified about the city’s disagreements with the federal government over the number of RCMP officers that were being made available to assist with the protests.

Mr. Arpin also referred, at one point, to “the implosion of confidence in our city and in the OPS.”

Over about eight hours of testimony, the city officials detailed difficulty getting additional police officers – without which both witnesses said the protests could not be brought under control.

Diane Deans, a city councillor who was ousted from her role as chair of the city’s police services board during the convoy, is expected to testify after Mr. Watson on Tuesday. She is also not running for re-election this month.

Witnesses from the Ottawa police and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to testify later this week.