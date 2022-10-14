Police officers patrol on foot along Albert Street during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on Feb. 10, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The protests that clogged Ottawa’s downtown last winter made daily life impossible and left residents feeling unsafe, the commission studying the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act was told Friday.

On Friday, the first witnesses testified at the inquiry into the emergency declaration. The commission is examining whether the anti-government, anti-mandate protests that jammed the streets of Ottawa and blocked several border crossings across the country met the threshold required to invoke the act.

Called a Public Order Emergency Commission, the inquiry is first hearing from people connected to the protests in Ottawa and will then hear from witnesses linked to the border protests in Ontario and in Western provinces. The six weeks of hearings will end with testimony from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, other senior cabinet ministers and top-ranking federal civil servants.

The protests in Ottawa stretched from Jan. 28 to Feb. 21. Victoria De La Ronde, who is visually impaired, told the commission that she lost her independence during the protest.

Para Transpo access was cancelled, as were grocery deliveries and taxis and Ubers couldn’t reach her residence because of the protests. Ms. De La Ronde said she is trained to walk by following the sounds of the flow of traffic, however that was non-existent during the protests and on top of that a cacophony of horns and music drowned out the tones and bells at street corners that usually notify her when it is safe to cross.

“It was an assault on my hearing,” Ms. De La Ronde told the commission’s senior counsel Natalia Rodriguez. She said that the overwhelming noise of horns and idling engines has led to hearing loss and she is still triggered by the sound of horns and some songs.

She said there was no room in her residence that the sound didn’t reach and while it was quieter in her closets, she could not sleep in them.

“There was absolutely no place for me to go,” she said. “I felt trapped and helpless.”

The fireworks that protesters set off at random in the downtown sprayed against the window of her apartment and she said she was terrified that they would break her windows – at a time when emergency services weren’t easily accessible.

“There was a lot of anxiety and discomfort,” Ms. De La Ronde said.

Zexi Li, another Ottawa resident, testified alongside Ms. De La Ronde. Ms. Li is the named plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit centred on the near-constant blaring of truck horns in the first week-and-a-half of the protest. She was represented by lawyer Paul Champ and ultimately won an injunction that banned the use of horns in the city’s downtown.

The injunction did not end the honking but it did become less frequent.

Ms. Li told the commission on Friday that she “didn’t feel safe” in the city and her “guard was up all the time.”

Under cross-examination from the convoy organizers’ lawyer Brendan Miller, she said the protests felt like an occupation and turned the city into a “lawless world” where police were not enforcing laws and bylaws. Ms. Li said protesters could do “anything they wanted” and were not subject to the rules governing the rest of society.

Inquiry commissioner Justice Paul Rouleau, has said the focus of the Public Order Emergency Commission will be on the federal government’s decision-making. According to the Emergencies Act, a public order emergency can be declared only when threats to the security of Canada are so serious that they constitute a national crisis that cannot be effectively dealt with under any other existing law.