Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Nov. 25, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the right decision when he invoked the Emergencies Act to quell last winter’s convoy protests, an inquiry has found, but not all of the emergency orders issued by cabinet were appropriate and effective.

Tabled in the House of Commons on Friday, the inquiry’s report catalogues a series of missteps, finding that the unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act could have been avoided if not for failures in policing and breakdowns in federalism that allowed lawful protests to spiral out of control.

“I have concluded that in this case, the very high threshold for invocation was met. I have done so with reluctance,” wrote Justice Paul Rouleau in the conclusion to his five-volume, 2,092-page report on the government’s decision to issue an emergency declaration on Feb. 14, 2022.

“It is regrettable that such a situation arose here, because in my view it could have been avoided.”

The report is the culmination of a 10-month public inquiry into the three weeks of anti-government, anti-vaccine mandate protests that gridlocked the capital and clogged several border crossings in January and February of last year.

Following hundreds of hours of witness testimony and thousands of pages of document disclosures from police agencies and all levels of government, Justice Rouleau said he found that the Emergencies Act was needed to end the protests.

“Cabinet was reasonably concerned that the situation it was facing was worsening and at risk of becoming dangerous and unmanageable,” Justice Rouleau wrote. “There was credible and compelling evidence supporting both a subjective and objective reasonable belief in the existence of a public order emergency. The decision to invoke the Act was appropriate.”

A series of small and large policing failures contributed to a situation that spun out of control, he wrote. “Lawful protest descended into lawlessness, culminating in a national emergency.”

His sweeping criticism was also directed at Canada’s political class for failing to co-ordinate and co-operate across different levels of government. The events of last winter “can also be seen as a failure of federalism,” Justice Rouleau wrote.

Federalism requires political leaders “to rise above politics and collaborate for the common good. Unfortunately, in January and February 2022, this did not always happen.”

One of the most controversial questions Justice Rouleau contended with was whether Mr. Trudeau met the high threshold required to invoke the law. That standard says the situation must rise to the level of a national emergency caused by a threat to the security of Canada.

Civil liberties groups have staunchly argued that the convoy protests did not meet that threshold, in large part because the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said the demonstrations did not meet the definition of threat to the security of Canada.

However, Justice Rouleau determined the government’s decision making was correct when it believed that it could look at more “inputs” to determine there is a threat to the security of Canada than CSIS does when it is interpreting the same definition.

He found that protests in Ottawa were “unsafe and chaotic” and that overall, there was “credible and compelling information” to support a reasonable belief of a threat to the security of Canada.

Justice Rouleau found most of the government’s measures to end the protests effective and appropriate, including the most controversial one: the freezing of financial assets without due process. This measure, however, should have included a specific “delisting mechanism” for those whose accounts had been frozen but who left the protests. He called the absence of this capability a “failing.”

He also noted that the measure that made it possible to compel the provision of essential services, such as tow trucks operators, was effective, and that it was used in Ottawa.

On the designation of protected places, Justice Rouleau said this measure was “not appropriate as drafted,” noting that it only said that protected places could be “secured,” but did not elaborate what this meant. It was therefore too vague to be useful, he found.

Justice Rouleau largely agreed with testimony put forward by the federal government and some police leaders: that the measures, taken as a whole, created a deterrent effect for protesters.

In his recommendations, Justice Rouleau called for the removal of the incorporation by reference in the Emergencies Act of the definition of “threats to the security of Canada” from the CSIS Act. He said there should be an in-depth review of the definition of a public order emergency, ensuring that it is “modernized” to capture all the situations that would pose a risk.

He also made a host of recommendations pointed at policing, including that police agencies develop protocols around how to make requests for additional law enforcement resources, when a police service is unable to respond to an event on its own.

Justice Rouleau also called for a working group to study whether changes should be made to the division of policing and security in the National Capital Region.

With a report from Shannon Proudfoot