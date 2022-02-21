Truckers and supporters seeking to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates regroup at a truck stop in Vankleek Hill, Ont., on Feb. 21, 2022, after police ended a three-week demonstration in Ottawa.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

The Emergencies Act must remain in place even though demonstrators have left Ottawa, because of the threat that the trucks could return, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

“We don’t want to keep it in place a single day longer than necessary,” he told reporters at a press conference. But he warned that, though the rigs that occupied the streets around the Parliamentary precinct had left, they were nearby.

“We’ve seen, right now, that there are trucks holding in places like Arnprior and Embrun [communities near Ottawa] and other places that have indicated a desire, or an openness, of returning to blockades right now,” Mr. Trudeau said.

He acknowledged that eventually, the federal government would need to lift the state of emergency. “We hope to only keep it in place for a number of more days,” he said. But “when the situation is still of people prepositioning, people being out there indicating that they are ready to blockade, to continue their illegal occupations, to disrupt Canadians lives, we feel that this measure needs to remain in place.”

What is Canada’s federal Emergencies Act? A summary of the law’s powers and uses

Ottawa police ‘not done’ with operation to clear downtown of convoy protesters, interim chief says

Parliament has not yet authorized the government to invoke the Emergencies Act. The House votes on the measure tonight, and Mr. Trudeau strongly implied that he would consider the matter a vote of confidence in his government.

“I can’t imagine that anyone who votes no tonight is doing anything other than indicating that they don’t trust the government to make incredibly momentous and important decisions at a very difficult time,” Mr. Trudeau said.

But he added that he was confident that the House would sustain the government’s decision to invoke the act. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has indicated that his party intends to vote with the government, though the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois are opposed.

A week ago, the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time since it went into force in 1988, to respond to protesters and trucks that had taken control of the core of the capital, and to blockades that had disrupted trade and travel at border crossings.

The act expanded police powers and enabled banks to freeze the accounts of those who were financing the protests or receiving financial support.

The blockades have disappeared, and this weekend police moved on protesters in Ottawa, arresting some and convincing others to depart. Police closed a protest supply and support centre in the east end of Ottawa early Sunday evening.

On Monday, those going into the downtown still had to clear police checkpoints. A fence continued to block access to the the streets closest to Parliament Hill.

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating two incidents stemming from Saturday’s massive enforcement operation to clear out the protesters The Special Investigations Unit says preliminary information suggests a Toronto Police officer on horseback had an encounter with a 49-year-old woman, possibly resulting in an undisclosed, serious injury.

The other incident involved the discharge, without injury, of what was described as a less-lethal firearm Saturday night during an altercation between police and protesters.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.