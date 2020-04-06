Emergency benefit to be expanded to cover more part-time workers: Trudeau

As applications opened Monday for the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is working to make the program available to more people.

One of the main criticisms of the CERB – which provides up to $500 per week to individuals who have lost their job or who can’t work due to COVID-19 – is that it only applies to people who suddenly have zero income. That excludes contractors or shift workers who still have limited sources of income.

“Whatever your situation, we are working to get you the help you need,” Mr. Trudeau said Monday. “The emergency benefit is intended to help Canadians who need some assistance now, but I know there are some people out there who still need support and are not yet able to qualify. If your hours have been reduced, for example, to say 10 hours or less, we will soon be announcing how you can benefit from the CERB. We will also have news about people earning less money now than they would with the benefit. I’m thinking, for example, of home care workers or people who work in long-term care work.”

Mr. Trudeau said the government is also looking at new programs for students.

The Prime Minister also praised the fact that Canada’s six big banks have slashed interest rates in half on credit cards to help Canadians cope with the economic hardship from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trudeau told his daily news conference Monday that the banks and some co-operatives agreed to cut interest rates at the request of Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

“I want to thank the six major banks and certain co-operatives for agreeing to reduce by half the interest rates on credit cards for Canadians experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau said the government hopes to “see even more action like this going forward because this is the time to think about each other, not about the bottom line.”

The Prime Minister said Mr. Morneau continues to work to refine details on the multibillion-dollar wage subsidy program for large and small business, non-profits and charities.

Mr. Trudeau said Parliament will soon be recalled to approve legislation enacting the new 75-per-cent wage subsidy. He did not announce a date for that, but said talks are going on with opposition parties.

He also said the government is seriously considering options for a virtual Parliament, so that MPs from across the country can continue to take part in Parliamentary discussions even while air travel is discouraged.

The proposed Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy would give employers funds to cover 75 per cent of a wage up to a maximum benefit of $847 a week. The government has said it may be another six weeks before the program is open to applications.

The wage subsidy is an alternative to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which opened to applications Monday morning. The CERB will provide up to $500 per week for 16 weeks to people who have lost all income because of COVID-19. So far, 240,000 people successfully applied for the program as of Monday morning, Mr. Trudeau said.

The federal government has announced $105-billion in direct support programs for individuals and businesses in response to COVID-19. Of that amount, the government expects the CERB will cost $24-billion and the wage subsidy will cost $71-billion.​

Mr. Trudeau said on Sunday that the government is working to address “gaps” in the income support programs that have been announced to date.

Business groups are warning the government that many employers will not qualify for the wage subsidy due to the terms of the program and are urging the government to ease the conditions when the final legislation is unveiled.

The government is planning to repeat last month’s practice of recalling a small number of MPs to Ottawa – about 32 MPs out of 338 – in order to allow for physical distancing. The MPs will be divided proportionally based on party standing.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said his party is in regular discussion with the government about further policy announcements.

Mr. Scheer said he’s spoken with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen is in regular discussions with Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez.

The Conservative Party is asking the government to consider supporting additional measures when the House returns, including increased tax credits for charities, allowing small businesses to keep the GST they have collected in recent months and scrapping the recent increase in the federal gas tax.

“There are ongoing conversations,” Mr. Scheer told reporters Monday in Regina. “I can tell you that on our part, there’s a spirit of good faith and openness to working together with the government. We’re taking them at their word right now that there will be no surprises in their legislation this time.”

Mr. Scheer said the practice of sitting in smaller numbers could be replicated more often to allow the opposition to question Mr. Trudeau and federal ministers about the government’s response to COVID-19. He also said videoconferencing should be used to allow for more committee meetings.

“We are pushing for regular accountability and oversight sessions in the House of Commons. That is the best place to hold ministers responsible for their departments,” he said. “We believe the best place for that Team Canada approach is in the House of Commons and the Chamber where ministers can be held accountable for their decisions and they can provide greater clarity at to the government’s response to this crisis.”

