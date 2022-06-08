In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan.Dale G. Young/The Associated Press

A U.S. energy industry consultant hired by Enbridge Inc. estimates that a shutdown of the Line 5 petroleum pipeline would lead to a 1 to 2 cent rise gasoline prices for Ontarians and Quebeckers.

Environmental Defence, an environmental group seeking a shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline – a key energy conduit for Central Canada – says this report by Neil Earnest, president of Muse Stancil, backs up their assertion that the impact of closing the line would be negligible for Central Canadian consumers.

Enbridge, however, said Environmental Defence is selectively quoting from the report, which they said was prepared before the run-up in energy prices as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Estimates of the cost of a Line 5 shutdown to Canadian consumers go to the heart of the debate over efforts by Michigan’s government, and, separately a Wisconsin indigenous band, to stop the pipeline’s operations. The Canadian government has said the continued operation of Line 5 is non-negotiable and that ceasing its flow would be a threat to this country’s energy security.

The opinion of Mr. Earnest was entered as evidence in a case that represents one of two ongoing threats to the future of Line 5, which transports up to 540,000 barrels of petroleum a day – mostly from Western Canada – through Great Lakes states before re-entering Canada at Sarnia, Ont.

His report is part of the court record in the legal battle arising from a request by a Wisconsin Indigenous band for a U.S. court ruling to evict pipeline from its land.

The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa, which filed its application earlier this year, is asking a U.S. federal court for a permanent injunction that would require owner Enbridge Inc. to “cease operation of the pipeline and to safely decommission and remove it.”

This latest risk to Line 5 is on top of an effort by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cease the pipeline’s operations over fear of an oil spill in the Great Lakes. The Michigan matter is tied up in negotiations between Canada and the U.S.

In the report, Mr. Earnest said “the estimated impact of a Line 5 shutdown on Ontario consumers of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel is a price increase of 5 cents per gallon.” His report, dated Jan. 31, 2022, uses American dollars and the estimate translates into a price increase of more than 1 cent per litre in Canadian dollars.

Toronto-based Environmental Defence said the report is more proof that a shutdown would not cause a major spike in gas prices.

“International energy markets control oil prices, not any one single pipeline. And Enbridge knows this,” said Michelle Woodhouse, Water Program Manager for Environmental Defence.

Enbridge said there is a lot more information in Mr. Earnest’s report that underlines how damaging a shutdown would be.

“Reports from activists have cherry picked selective portions of Neil Earnest’s analysis to present an inaccurate view of the impacts associated with shutting down Line 5,” Enbridge spokesman Jesse Semko said in a statement.

He noted in the same report, Mr. Earnest characterizes the impacts on Michigan and Ontario propane markets as “extreme” with impacts to all crude oil refiners as significant, ”leaving regional consumers facing volatile markets and incurring higher prices for gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel.”

Enbridge’s Mr. Semko said it’s a terrible time to be talking about closing a pipeline.

“The impact of ongoing inflationary pressures and the Ukraine War’s disruption to global energy markets has made this a particularly fraught time to be considering the closure of any oil pipelines, much less one as significant to the U.S. and Canadian economies as Line 5,” he said.

He noted that closing Line 5 would shift petroleum transportation to rail and road and put an estimated 2,100 additional trucks on Michigan and Ontario roads “creating a traffic congestion issue, safety concerns and higher emissions.” It would require approximately 800 rail cars daily to move the product Line 5 carries and this would also require additional rail lines to be constructed.

Mr. Earnest’s report said the shutdown of Line 5 would reduce crude deliveries by Enbridge by an estimated 334,700 barrels per day. “The estimated crude oil supply impact on refineries in western Pennsylvania and Ontario would be severe” and it would lead to shortages of refined products such a gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and asphalt.

He said the aggregate cost to Ontario consumers of additional gasoline costs would be USD$300-million annually.