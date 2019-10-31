Jason Kenney says Liberal energy policies to blame for Encana’s move to U.S.

Open this photo in gallery Premier Jason Kenney, seen earlier this month, says Encana's decision to move headquarters is a symptom of Trudeau government policies that have adversely affected energy development. AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says Calgary petroleum giant Encana’s decision to move its headquarters to the United States is another example of what he calls the destructive policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government when it comes to energy development in Western Canada.

“It’s not just about Encana. It’s about the broader decline of the Canadian energy industry which I think is a deliberate policy of the Trudeau government,” Mr. Kenney said in an interview Thursday.

The Alberta Premier called for an early First Ministers meeting soon after the Prime Minister unveils a new cabinet on Nov. 20 to discuss urgent issues such as completing the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project, an improved deal on equalization payments and the creation of “energy corridors” in Canada that would enable pipelines to be built without undue obstacles.

“I actually believe on most of the issues that animate Albertans right now we have almost all or most of the provincial or territorial governments lined up in various ways,” he said.

He also warned that western Canadian alienation will continue to deepen unless the Trudeau government guarantees the completion of the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion project and repeals or at least substantially rewrites Bill C-69, legislation the premier contends will frustrate the building of any more pipelines to coastal waters.

Mr. Trudeau is still grappling with how to deal address growing western Canadian alienation that was manifest in the October 21 general election that saw the Liberals shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The Liberal government is examining a number of options to address its lack of MPs in those provinces, including the possible appointments of new senators from western Canada or creating a western advisory council.

Mr. Kenney said the best way for Mr. Trudeau to resolve tensions within the federation is to deal directly with him and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“If the federal government wants to know what Alberta is thinking, they have got my number. If they want to know what Saskatchewan is thinking, they have Scott Moe’s number,” he said. “We have two provincial governments here, both of them elected with super majorities who are according to the polling are two of the most popular provincial governments in Canada.”

Speaking Thursday morning, following the news that Encana is moving head offices to the United States, Mr. Kenney said the company’s actions are a consequence of antipathy and neglect by Ottawa. He quoted a statement from Gwyn Morgan, who founded Encana, where the former petroleum executive blamed “the destructive polities of the Trudeau Liberals” and said the company had been left with no choice.

“I think Gwyn speaks for a lot of Albertans,” Mr. Kenney said.

Mr. Kenney said the Prime Minister must wake up to what he described as deep anger in Alberta and Saskatchewan about the way the provinces have been treated by Ottawa. He listed off a series of thwarted or cancelled energy projects to buttress his arguments.

“It is the same government that cancelled the approved Northern Gateway [Pipeline] arbitrarily … it is the same federal government that killed Energy East after $1 billion had been spent by TC Energy … It was the same federal government that completely surrendered to President [Barack] Obama’s veto of the Keystone XL pipeline in 2015,” he said.

“It is the same federal government that brought in a no-more pipelines law,” he said, referring to Bill C-69, legislation that he argued, if not amended, would make the Trans-Mountain project the last coastal access pipeline.

The Alberta premier also suggested Mr. Trudeau should not reappoint Catherine McKenna as environment minister, saying she is anti-pipeline.

Mr. Kenney said he plans to appoint an eminent persons panel within days to offer recommendations on how Alberta can get a fair deal on employment insurance, Canada Pension Plan and greater control over health care.