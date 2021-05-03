 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Environmental concerns spur Ottawa to consider Highway 413 assessment

Ian Bailey
Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Nov. 19, 2020 in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ottawa is stepping into the approval process of a proposed Ontario highway that would link four Toronto-area municipalities, saying environmental concerns require a closer look.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says “clear areas of federal concern” about species at risk – notably the Western chorus frog, the red-headed woodpecker and the rapids clubtail, a species of dragonfly – have helped convince him to examine whether a full federal impact assessment of the $6-billion Highway 413 project is required.

The federal move comes in the wake of rising local opposition to the highway project, which was defended in the Ontario Legislature by Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney as recently as last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Responding to Mr. Wilkinson on Monday, Ms. Mulroney said in a statement that she will work with the federal government to address their “newly found concerns” around the potential adverse effects on varied species.

She said it’s unclear what the scope of a federal assessment would be, or whether a full federal impact assessment would be warranted, especially considering that environmental effects “are expected to be addressed through federal and provincial regulatory processes” that already exist.

“The GTA West project is already subject to a robust provincial individual environmental assessment, which is among the most stringent assessment processes on record,“ Ms. Mulroney said.

The Highway 413 project, also known as the GTA West Corridor, would stretch 59 kilometres to the west of Toronto, linking Highway 401 with the 410 and 400. It was scrapped by Ontario’s former Liberal government in 2018, but revived under the current Progressive Conservative government, “to address congestion and forecasted population growth,” she said.

Environmentalists and opposition politicians have said the project would pave over environmentally sensitive areas and farmland as it runs through the communities of Vaughan, Caledon, Brampton and Halton Hills.

All three opposition parties have promised to scrap the project, with the Ontario Liberals saying they would use the money for the highway to build schools and new child-care spaces.

Critics argue that the planning for the highway ignored decades of science by failing to account for induced demand – the well-established principle that new or widened roads generate additional traffic – and that paving through farmland and protected green space was shortsightedly destructive.

Story continues below advertisement

In a recent open letter, dozens of scientists urged the federal government to conduct its own assessment of the project, noting “significant concerns about the highway’s impact on biodiversity and the increased greenhouse gas emissions it will foster.”

On Monday, environmental groups were heartened by news the federal government would take its own look at the project. Representatives for both the David Suzuki Foundation and Environmental Defence argued that Ontario’s environmental assessment, or EA, process was too lenient and would have allowed the province to start the project before the assessment was complete.

Ottawa’s move to intervene, which the green campaigners characterized as uncommon, came after a number of Southern Ontario municipalities spoke out against the project. Councils in Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan and Toronto all voted against the proposed highway. These votes, while not binding on the province, suggested a growing political headache for the provincial government.

“They didn’t want this highway in their community and they wanted the federal government to step in to do a better job of assessing what the impacts would be to their local environment,” said Sarah Buchanan, Ontario climate program manager for Environmental Defence.

She said the federal decision to bring closer scrutiny was another strike against the project, citing also the cost, the climate impact and the other options for moving people. But she wasn’t optimistic any of this would be enough to convince Queen’s Park to kill the project.

At the Suzuki Foundation, though, climate change and transportation policy analyst Gideon Forman was more optimistic that this could be a death blow to the highway. “With the federal EA [being considered] now, and with all these local governments coming out against the highway, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on the province to cancel the project,” he said. “And that’s what we hope they will do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Wilkinson said the project proponent, namely the Ontario Transportation Ministry, is now required to submit a project description that will help the agency decide whether a full federal impact assessment is required.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies