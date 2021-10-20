Erin O’Toole and Justin Trudeau to talk Wednesday after Speaker announces mandatory vaccination policy

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is scheduled to speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday after an all-party board decided that everyone entering the House of Commons precinct – including MPs - must be vaccinated.
While the Liberals, Bloc Québécois and NDP have all supported mandatory vaccination, the decision made behind closed doors was taken in spite of objections of the Conservative Party, which has opposed mandatory vaccination policies and is the Official Opposition with 119 elected MPs.
Conservative Whip Blake Richards, who is a member of the board, issued a statement Wednesday in response to the decision.
“I can’t discuss what happens at an in camera meeting but I will say that we’ve always said that vaccines are [the] most important tool to get us out of this pandemic,” he said. “As we said during the election, workplace health and safety can be assured through vaccination or the demonstration of a recent negative rapid test result. While we encourage everyone who can be vaccinated to get vaccinated, we cannot agree to seven MPs, meeting in secret, deciding which of the 338 MPs, just elected by Canadians, can enter the House of Commons to represent their constituents.”
It is not yet clear whether the new Parliament will maintain the recent practice of hybrid sittings, in which Members of Parliament can participate in debates and committee meetings remotely via video link.
Mr. O’Toole is attempting to keep the focus of Wednesday’s meeting on economic policy, inflation and COVID-19 supports. His office told The Globe and Mail Tuesday afternoon – before news of the new vaccine policy was announced late in the day – that Mr. O’Toole would be calling on Mr. Trudeau to bring the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) to an end by late November. His office also said Mr. O’Toole would be urging the Prime Minister to stop using vaccination policy as a political wedge.
The CRB and related programs for sickness and caregiving benefits are paid directly to individuals who are not able to work because of to reasons related to COVID-19. The Conservatives have not made a similar request related to benefits that flow to employers, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy. All of these programs are scheduled to expire on Saturday.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has said an announcement on the future of these benefits will be made soon.
In a news release issued late Tuesday, House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota announced that anyone seeking to enter the House of Commons precinct must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when sittings begin on Nov. 22.
The decision was made by the all-party Board of Internal Economy, which Mr. Rota chairs. The board oversees issues such as House of Commons security policies.
On Wednesday, Mr. O’Toole released a statement in response to a Statistics Canada report showing that inflation rose 4.4 per cent in September from a year earlier, which is the fastest pace of inflation since 2003.
“Today’s numbers show the damage Justin Trudeau has inflicted on our economy, with his risky deficits and trillion-dollar debt that he has saddled on Canadians,” he said. “Justin Trudeau has had the opportunity to recall Parliament and send a strong signal to Canadians that he is ready to get serious about the economic challenges facing our country, and yet he has failed to do so at every opportunity over the last few weeks.”
Conservative MP Rachel Harder appeared to oppose the vaccination decision on her Instagram account Wednesday. She posted a picture of the Parliament buildings with a statement that read: “In this place we have the opportunity … no , the responsibility, to defend the beauty of this great country … Freedom is the right to ask questions, explore new thoughts, and dream for the future. It is the ability to hold one’s own believes without damnation.”
The Speaker’s statement said individuals are deemed fully vaccinated against COVID-19 14 days after they receive the recommended doses of vaccines.
The requirement applies to MPs, their staff, political research office employees, administration employees, journalists and others, according to the statement, which was released after a board meeting.
People with medical reasons for not being fully vaccinated will be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The statement did not mention any option to attend remotely, or say if the requirement will apply to the Senate.
The statement said details are still being developed. It noted that decisions were made to meet recommendations from public-health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.
MPs are returning to Parliament after the Sept. 20 federal election, in which the Liberals won a minority government.
The Liberals and Bloc Québécois in particular favour vaccination for MPs. New Democrat MP Charlie Angus called the announcement “a no-brainer” in a tweet on Tuesday night. “Glad to see that politicians are not being given a free ride while other Canadians are doing their part to limit the spread of the virus,” he wrote.
Mr. O’Toole has declined to say how many of his party’s MPs are vaccinated, maintaining that alternatives such as rapid testing should be available to those who don’t want to get the shots.
Mark Strahl, the MP for Chilliwack-Hope in British Columbia, has declared that the party should fight vaccination requirements for MPs.
In an Oct. 8 tweet, Mr. Strahl wrote: “Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is discriminatory, coercive and must be opposed. We must continue to demand reasonable exemptions and accommodations, like rapid testing, for those unable or unwilling to be vaccinated.”
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office last week said one of the first orders of business would be working with all parties to ensure all MPs in the House of Commons are fully vaccinated.
The statement said Canadians expect their elected representatives to lead by example, and the Prime Minister would raise the issue with other leaders.
Before the Speaker’s statement, Official Opposition spokesperson Josie Sabatino said that, in a conference call scheduled for Wednesday, Mr. O’Toole will tell the Prime Minister to stop using vaccines as a political wedge.
Mr. Trudeau is speaking to Mr. O’Toole as part of a round of calls with opposition leaders on priorities before Parliament resumes on Nov. 22.
Ms. Sabatino said Mr. O’Toole planned to tell Mr. Trudeau that Conservatives will put forward ideas to reduce and address vaccine hesitancy in Canada in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau spoke with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet. In addition to speaking with Mr. O’Toole, Mr. Trudeau is also scheduled to speak Wednesday with Green Party MP Elizabeth May and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
The Prime Minister’s Office has said a gender-balanced cabinet will be announced on Oct. 26.
