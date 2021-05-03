O’Toole calls for Trudeau to fire his chief of staff over handling of Vance controversy

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speals in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on April 28, 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fire his chief of staff, Katie Telford, over how the Prime Minister’s Office handled a sexual misconduct allegation involving the former head of the Canadian Armed Forces three years ago.

Mr. O’Toole said in a statement Monday that Canadians have been shocked to learn of allegations of sexual misconduct against former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance and that there has been no accountability from the Liberal government.

“If the Prime Minister is telling the truth, and he wants Canadians to believe that he had no knowledge of the evidence of sexual misconduct against General Vance, he will fire his chief of staff,” Mr. O’Toole said.

Mr. O’Toole also said that if the Prime Minister does not remove Ms. Telford, it will amount to an “admission that he has been lying about his knowledge of the sexual misconduct allegation against General Vance, and that he has been complicit in this cover-up.”

The Liberal government has faced months of pressure over who knew what and when about a three-year-old allegation of sexual misconduct against Mr. Vance. Mr. Trudeau has maintained he did not know about specifics of the allegations involving Mr. Vance until news reports this year. Mr. Vance denied any wrongdoing in an interview with Global News earlier this year, but otherwise has not commented.

Alex Wellstead, a spokesperson in the PMO, did not comment directly on calls for Ms. Telford’s resignation. He reiterated a previous statement by his office stating it always takes allegations of misconduct seriously and it follows proper processes. Mr. Wellstead noted the process that the Liberals followed in 2018 mirrors the one followed by the Conservative government in 2015 when Mr. Vance was appointed to his position.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he believes the responsibility lies with the Prime Minister, not his staff.

“It’s not good enough for me for a staff member to take the fall, or for a minister to take the fall. This falls squarely on the shoulders of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Telford have been criticized by opposition parties for the handling of the 2018 allegation. Two parliamentary committees have been studying the issue of sexual trauma in the military in the past number of weeks, including the defence committee, which has focused on Mr. Vance.

On Friday, the defence committee discussed a Conservative motion, which the Bloc Québécois and the NDP support, to invite Ms. Telford to testify.

During the meeting, Liberal MPs pushed back, saying that the committee must move on and produce a report on sexual misconduct in the military. When the meeting ended, the committee had yet to vote on whether it would hear from Ms. Telford.

Conservative MP James Bezan, who introduced the motion, said it is necessary that the committee hears from Ms. Telford following testimony from Elder Marques, a former senior adviser to Mr. Trudeau.

Mr. Marques recently told committee that Ms. Telford knew about an allegation against Mr. Vance, which was first brought to the attention of Mr. Sajjan.

Mr. Bezan said on Friday that Ms. Telford needs to say if she briefed the Prime Minister and, if not, why not. Mr. Trudeau has said that he was not aware of the allegation against Mr. Vance and learned of details in news reports earlier this year.

The federal government announced on Thursday that it appointed former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to examine sexual harassment and misconduct in the military, charting a path for how the Canadian Armed Forces could set up an independent reporting system.

Mr. Sajjan said that Ms. Arbour will conduct an independent review, providing recommendations on how the military and the Department of National Defence can create such a system for those affected by sexual misconduct.

The Minister also apologized to members of the Forces and those in the department who have been affected by sexual harassment and violence and who felt they did not have adequate support.

“I am truly sorry,” he said. “We know we must transform the culture of the defence team to one of dignity and respect and we need to put in place an external reporting system outside of the chain of command to begin rebuilding confidence.

The latest review will follow one from six years ago, when another former Supreme Court justice, Marie Deschamps, recommended an independent centre of accountability for sexual assault and harassment outside the Forces.

It was also announced Thursday that Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, the acting chief of the defence staff, and Defence deputy minister Jody Thomas will create a new internal organization to be led by Lieutenant-General Jennie Carignan. She will be the chief of professional conduct and culture. The DND said this will ensure that immediate steps are taken to act on any interim recommendations that are made.

