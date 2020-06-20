 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Erin O’Toole campaign seeks police probe, accuses Peter MacKay organization of theft

The Canadian Press
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates Erin O'Toole and Peter MacKay wait for the start of the French Leadership Debate in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole’s campaign says it has filed a formal complaint with police seeking an investigation of his rival Peter MacKay’s organization.

In a release late Friday, O’Toole’s campaign says the complaint involves the theft of confidential campaign and strategy data.

It says the O’Toole campaign’s systems were hacked earlier this week.

It names MacKay campaign organizer Jamie Lall and says details have been shared with RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police.

“We call on Peter MacKay and his team to immediately return and delete any stolen data or video’s currently in possession of staff and volunteers,” the O’Toole campaign said in a release.

“We further insist on swift co-operation from Mr. MacKay and his campaign with the RCMP, OPP, and Toronto Police Service and the immediate termination of all involved in this potentially criminal action from their campaign.”

MacKay’s staff were not immediately available for comment.

