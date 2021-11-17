Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said the decision to remove Denise Batters from the party caucus was difficult, but, “Really, she made it for herself.”arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is defending a move to kick Denise Batters out of the Conservative caucus after the Senator organized a petition critical of his leadership – and he is not ruling out similar measures against other critics.

As he entered a meeting Wednesday of Conservative MPs and Senators, Mr. O’Toole said his caucus is focused on the economy, the “corrupt and cover-up prone” Liberal government and a professional approach to dealing with the pandemic.

“Anyone who is not on that page, who’s not putting the team and the country first will not be part of this team,” Mr. O’Toole told journalists.

Mr. O’Toole said it was a difficult decision, but, “Really, she made it for herself.”

Ms. Batters launched a petition on Monday that called on party members to support a review of Mr. O’Toole’s leadership within the next six months. The Senator had said many Conservatives are unhappy with Mr. O’Toole’s lack of clarity on key issues and she said the Leader is perceived as untrustworthy.

As the dissent against Mr. O’Toole ratchets up, so too is a growing frustration among supporters of Mr. O’Toole. A majority of the Conservative caucus has organized to oust MPs who are working against the leader instead of against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a Conservative source said.

The source, who The Globe is not identifying because they were not permitted to disclose the internal deliberations, said between 70 and 80 MPs have confirmed they would vote to remove any MP who is working to push out Mr. O’Toole. The CBC first reported the news.

Unlike the Liberals and NDP, the Conservative caucus voted to remove the leader’s power to oust any MP and instead the decision is left to Conservative MPs collectively.

The expulsion process is triggered when 20 per cent of the party’s MPs sign a letter requesting a review of a caucus member. The source said 24 MPs (the minimum number required) have also said they would sign a letter to start the review of a Conservative caucus member.

The MP’s status in the caucus would then be voted on by secret ballot, their future in or out of the caucus would be decided on with a simple majority in the vote. With 119 MPs in the Conservative caucus, only 60 MPs would need to vote in favour of the expulsion for an MP to be removed.

The source said the strongest dissent is coming from a mix of former insiders to ex-leader Andrew Scheer and caucus members who are strongly opposed to vaccine mandates.

The rules related to caucus powers over leadership reviews and membership decisions are part of the Reform Act, which was sponsored by Conservative MP Michael Chong and passed into law in 2014.

Only the Conservative caucus regularly votes to abide by the Reform Act rules and powers.

Mr. Chong told reporters Wednesday that he supports the expulsion of Ms. Batters and said her petition was out of line with the Reform Act and the Conservative Party constitution.

“We can’t abide by members who aren’t following the law and that’s one of the reasons why the decision was taken, which I fully support,” he said.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Ms. Batters said Mr. O’Toole appears unable to tolerate criticism. “If Mr. O’Toole is certain that the members of our party support the new direction in which he is leading our party, he should have nothing to fear by facing our members democratically in an expedited confidence vote,” she said.

Ms. Batters also noted, in an apparent reference to Nova Scotia Senator Michael MacDonald, that Mr. O’Toole has previously been criticized by another member of the Senate, who did not face sanctions.

In October, Mr. MacDonald, in an email to the party’s caucus, said those members should give themselves the option to oust Mr. O’Toole as a result of the federal Conservative Leader’s performance in the recent federal election campaign.

Ms. Batters said Mr. MacDonald remains a member of national caucus while she has been expelled. “Why the double standard?”

The Conservative Party is the only party on Parliament Hill that includes senators in its caucus. Mr. Chong noted that the Reform Act rules related to caucus membership only apply to MPs, meaning the leader has the power to remove a Senator from caucus.

MPs who stopped to talk to journalists today were supportive of Ms. Batters’ removal.

“Denise made her choices, and we have got to focus on what Canadians need and get back to work,” said Scott Aitchison, MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, adding he hoped the action against the senator ends discussions about leadership.

Mr. O’Toole named Aitchison labour critic in a recent announcement of party critics.

Marty Morantz, the MP for the Manitoba riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, told journalists that there will be a leadership review in 2023, allowing members a say on Mr. O’Toole.

He noted that Mr. O’Toole has only been leader for about 14 months.

“Members just had their say and I don’t think it’s productive at al to betaking leaders out after 14 months being leader without giving Canadians an opportunity to get to know them, and trust them,” he said. “Mr. O’Toole will have to defend his leadership in the due course of time.”

Mr. O’Toole announced Ms. Batters’ removal In a statement on Tuesday evening. Ms. Batters responded shortly after, vowing to continue with her petition and said she was informed of our ouster via a voicemail.

Senator Don Plett, the leader of the Conservatives in the Senate, sided with Mr. O’Toole in the internal feud.

When the House of Commons sits on Monday for the first time since the Sept. 20 election, the Conservatives will be the Official Opposition with 119 seats. The minority Liberal government will have 159 seats.

Internal dissent within the Conservative ranks blew into the open in recent days after last week’s announcement by Mr. O’Toole of the makeup of his list of MPs given senior critic positions, which the party calls a shadow cabinet.

The list was notable for who was not included. Several MPs who had voiced concerns with the party’s position on mandatory vaccinations were dropped from the shadow cabinet.

Also notable, rookie MP Leslyn Lewis did not receive any critic assignment even though she placed third in the 2020 leadership race that elected Mr. O’Toole.

Ms. Lewis had made public statements last month in defence of those who decline to reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Mr. O’Toole and his party have repeatedly declined to say how many Conservative MPs are vaccinated or unvaccinated. The issue could come to a head next week, as the House of Commons has approved a policy requiring all individuals entering parliamentary buildings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

