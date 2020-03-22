 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Erin O’Toole latest to call for delay in Conservative leadership vote amid coronavirus outbreak

Stephanie Levitz
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole, seen here on May 11, 2015, is the latest contender to suggest the party needs to delay the race, and the second of the four people already on the ballot to make that request of the party.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole is adding his voice to the chorus of people calling for the June 27 vote to be delayed.

O’Toole, a former cabinet minister and current MP, said all Canadians need to focus on COVID-19 response, including his own campaign team, the party’s MPs and grassroots members.

In a video circulated Sunday, he called on his supporters to devote what resources they have to the needs of their communities.

“I’m not leaving the race. In fact, I believe we will win it. But today, I’m proposing that we put the needs of our fellow citizens first,” he said.

O’Toole is the latest contender to suggest the party needs to delay the race, and the second of the four people already on the ballot to make that request of the party.

Late last week, Ontario MP Derek Sloan, who is also on the ballot, called for all the deadlines, including the April 17 cut-off to sign up new members, and the upcoming March 25 cut-off to meet the entry requirements, to be pushed back.

By March 25, candidates must pay $300,000 and submit 3,000 signatures to get on the ballot.

O’Toole, Sloan, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay have already met those requirements.

Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu is the only contender still striving towards the March 25 deadline, though she had called two weeks ago for the contest to be delayed.

Two other potential candidates – Rudy Husny and Rick Peterson – dropped out last week, citing the impossibility of getting the funds and support from party members at a time when people are worried about practical issues, not politics.

In an interview with The Canadian Press late last week, outgoing leader Andrew Scheer declined to comment when asked whether the contest should continue.

He is set to step down as leader when he replacement was elected.

Scheer said he knows the party’s national council and leadership organizing committee are aware of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“As you can imagine in a leadership race, changing rules or deadline or dates has the potential to have major ramifications,” he said.

“And they are very, very focused on making sure there is a level playing field for all candidates.”

The leadership committee has made some minor tweaks to the contest; debates scheduled for April will be held without an audience, and online portals have been set up to make membership submissions easier.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

