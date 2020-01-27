Erin O’Toole launches bid for Conservative leadership

Erin O’Toole officially launched his bid for Conservative leader in Calgary Monday – as the Ontario MP tries to woo his party’s Western base.

In the face of intense economic anxiety and growing alienation in Canada’s oil-rich Prairie provinces, the Conservatives are looking at the prospect of a leadership race with no prominent voices from the Tory heartland.

Mr. O’Toole launched his campaign with a video, promising to “unite Conservatives on the path to victory.”

Mr. O’Toole served in the Canadian military for 12 years before moving to the private sector to work as a lawyer. He was first elected to the House of Commons in 2012.

Despite launching his leadership bid from the Prairies, his campaign video makes no mention of the oil patch or the economic challenges facing the region. Mr. O’Toole, who had no media availability scheduled for his campaign launch, was in Alberta to meet with senior Conservatives and Conservative organizers. He is holding a campaign event in Calgary on Monday night.

His low-key launch comes on the heels of former cabinet minister Peter MacKay’s official entrance into the race on Saturday. Since his launch, Mr. MacKay has been questioned about his competence in French. The French-language Journal de Montreal pointed out three grammatical errors that he made in the span of four words in a campaign video.

While the race has no prominent westerner, it also lacks any perfectly bilingual candidates, and the only contestant who hails from Quebec is a little-known social conservative.

Others in the race include Ontario MPs Marilyn Gladu and Derek Sloan.

Conservatives are set to pick their new leader at a convention in Toronto on June 27.