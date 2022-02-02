Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole lost his bid to stay in his job Wednesday after his own elected members of Parliament voted him out.

The final result was 73 to 45 according to caucus sources who were at the meeting, amounting to a decisive 62-per-cent rejection of Mr. O’Toole.

The Conservative Party released a statement after the voter saying that 119 MPs attended the virtual caucus meeting where Mr. O’Toole’s fate was decided. Caucus chair Scott Reid did not vote.

The vote ends a protracted battle over his brief 17-month tenure as leader and launches the party into its third leadership race since 2015.

Mr. O’Toole, fighting for his political survival, promised the caucus to ask the Conservative Party’s National Council to move up the leadership review vote, scheduled for August, 2023, which the dissidents have been demanding for months.

Erin O’Toole’s survival is one thing. The survival of the Conservative Party is another

In his speech, sources said Mr. O’Toole told MPs “my commitment to change starts at the top ... give it a change to work.” He added: “You have been heard. My goal will be to bring us together.”

Conservative MPs gathered virtually to decide on Mr. O’Toole’s future after 35 of them signed a letter to trigger a vote within caucus. That letter was sent to caucus chair Scott Reid on Monday. The rules governing that vote only require a simple majority for Mr. O’Toole to stay on but Conservative sources said he needed to win a much stronger majority to stay in the post.

The Conservatives must now vote on interim Official Opposition leader which will take place later Wednesday. Possible names mentioned are deputy leader Candice Bergen, veteran British Columbia MP Ed Fast and House Leader Gerard Deltell.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources for this story, because they weren’t permitted to disclose internal party deliberations.

Mr. O’Toole took the helm in August, 2020, promising to be a “true blue” Conservative but he reversed course after winning, and took the party closer to the centre pitching deficit spending and a carbon tax. Those measures angered members in his party, including MPs who endorsed him in the leadership race, and felt misled by Mr. O’Toole.

In the latest election the Conservatives lost more seats but held the Liberals to a minority government and won the popular vote — something that was unexpected at the start of the campaign when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s team was expecting to win a majority.

Likely contenders for the latest leadership race include prominent Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre and Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis (who placed third in the last leadership race).

More to come.

