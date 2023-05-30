Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said Canada’s spy agency has informed him he was the target of a misinformation and voter suppression operation by the Chinese Communist Party – evidence he says demonstrates there was an “orchestrated campaign of foreign interference” leading up to and during the 2021 federal election.

He rose on a question of privilege in the House of Commons Tuesday to reveal what Canadian Security Intelligence Service told him during a briefing this past Friday.

Mr. O’Toole said he was limiting the amount of detail provided to ensure he was not breaching national security secrets.

He said there were four categories of threats against him identified by CSIS, efforts to interfere with his job as leader of the Official Opposition and as the leader of the Conservative Party in the 2021 election.

The Conservative MP, who is retiring from federal politics this summer, is one of three opposition MPs now whom CSIS has recently warned was targeted by China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party for their criticism of Beijing’s human rights abuses.

He said CSIS told him that the ruling Chinese Communist Party, using Beijing’s United Front Work Department, paid funds to create “specific products of misinformation on me as a Member of Parliament and Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.”

Canada’s Department of Public Safety in a declassified briefing note from 2020 said China uses the United Front Work Department to “stifle criticism, infiltrate foreign political parties, diaspora communities, universities and multinational corporations.”

Mr. O’Toole said he was informed the United Front Work Department, the agency used by China for foreign interference operations, “organized and directed” groups of people working for, or aligned with the UFWD to “amplify misinformation efforts” against him.

The Conservative MP said CSIS told him that WeChat, the Chinese language social media platform used by many in Canada, was used “to “spread misinformation to undermine and discredit my work as a Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition.”

Finally, he said, CSIS told him that “intelligence indicated an active campaign of voter suppression against me, the Conservative Party of Canada and a candidate in one electoral district” during the 2021 general election.

“The numerous examples also demonstrate that there was an orchestrated campaign of foreign interference during the 43rd Parliament and into the 2021 general election,” Mr. O’Toole said.

“Each of these threats were intended to discredit me, promote false narratives about my policies and to severely obstruct my work as a Member of Parliament and as the Leader of the Opposition.”

He said CSIS warned him he remains a target of Chinese foreign interference.

“In fact, CSIS advised me that I will remain a target of Beijing’s influence operations long after I leave this House this summer.”

Mr. O’Toole led the Conservative Party through the 2021 federal election. In previous interviews with Canadian media, he has alleged that the party lost seats in that election because of Chinese interference.

The Conservative Party’s platform in the 2021 election included several policies that were critical of China, including the promise of a foreign-agents registry that would require individuals and companies acting as agents of foreign powers to register.

The Conservatives also pledged to withdraw from the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G infrastructure and further investigate the company’s role in providing surveillance capabilities used against the Uyghur people and other persecuted minorities in China.

Mr. O’Toole raised the Question of Privilege as the House of Commons began debate on an NDP motion to ask former governor general David Johnston to step aside as the government’s special rapporteur and set up a public commission of inquiry into foreign interference.

In early May Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered CSIS to start briefing MPs about any intelligence intelligence on threats to them or their families. He directed this as a result of national-security leaks to The Globe and Mail about the effort to intimidate Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and his family in Hong Kong. NDP MP Jenny Kwan revealed Monday she too has been warned by CSIS she is being targeted by Beijing.

Mr. O’Toole is asking House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to rule on whether his “privileges as a Member and officer of Parliament were infringed by the government’s unwillingness or inability to act on the intelligence related to foreign interference.”

“Canadians cannot rely upon the government, the executive branch, to discharge its role as defender of the realm,” he said.

“The problem does not lie with our proud, hardworking intelligence agencies. It lies in the wilful blindness of senior figures in this government and in the senior offices that advise it,” Mr. O’Toole said.

“The government has gone from one smokescreen to another, for years, to deflect its responsibility for tackling the scourge of foreign interference which is racking Canada’s democracy.”

A vote on the motion is expected later this week and would send a powerful message to Mr. Johnston that he has lost the confidence of Parliament.

Mr. Johnston was asked by Mr. Trudeau in March to lead an investigation into foreign meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections. His report last week said such interference is an “increasing threat to our democratic system,” and China is “particularly active.” He concluded, however, that because intelligence about Beijing’s activities is highly classified, it could never be openly discussed with Canadians in a public inquiry.

Mr. Trudeau said he would abide by Mr. Johnston’s recommendation not to call a public inquiry.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan, who was told by CSIS that she was target of Chinese state intimidation, criticized Mr. Johnston for saying it would have been easy for him to have called for a public inquiry.

The Vancouver MP said it actually would have been a harder decision to recommend an independent inquiry “because he would be saying point blank to the Prime Minister that the process he had chosen is categorically wrong.”

Ms. Kwan said Mr. Johnston does not have the confidence of the three main opposition parties in the minority Parliament. She noted he hired as chief counsel, Toronto lawyer Sheila Block who has only donated to the Liberal Party.

“That should surely have been flagged,” Ms. Kwan said, adding the opposition do not believe Mr. Johnston can be independent and non-partisan.

“The person who is looking at these [secret] documents has to be a person that everyone has trust in and I am sorry to say Mr. Johnston does not enjoy that trust,” he told MPs.

Mr. Johnston wrote an article in the Globe and Mail Saturday in which he said “I would not dissuaded” from completing his work for the government on foreign interference. “I feel obligated to complete it to the highest possible standards,” he wrote.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre joined in the debate, criticizing the government’s lack of action to combat foreign interference despite warnings from CSIS that China had targeted the Conservative party in the 2021 election because of campaign promises to ban Huawei Technologies, set up a foreign agent registry and withdraw from the Beijing-dominated Asian Development Bank.

“They interfered in two elections. In the most recent election, intelligence confirms that they wanted to see the Prime Minister win and defeat the Conservatives,” Mr. Poilievre said. “They did this by intimidating the Chinese diaspora, people who were otherwise going out to vote patriotically were told and indicated they had to stay home and avoid voting.”

Bloc Quebecois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe said Mr. Johnston can’t be taken seriously as non-partisan special rapporteur because of his long friendship with the Trudeau family and the fact he served as a member of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation after he retired as governor general.

Liberal MPs accusing the opposition of smears Mr. Johnston and noted he was appointed governor general by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

“We have seen character assassination of an outstanding Canadian,” Liberal MP Kevin Lamoreaux said.