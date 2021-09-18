 Skip to main content
Erin O’Toole sidesteps questions about Conservative party’s non-disclosure on vaccinations

Ian Bailey
Flamborough, Ont
Open this photo in gallery

Federal Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole gives a thumbs up at a rally during his election campaign tour in Waterloo, Ont., on Sept. 18, 2021.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says the Tories are running a safe campaign during a pandemic, but he is refusing to elaborate on the party’s refusal to release information on the vaccination status of candidates.

During a news conference Saturday in the Hamilton-area district of Flamborough, Ont., Mr. O’Toole faced multiple questions about why the vast majority of Conservative candidates are not disclosing whether they have been vaccinated.

But Mr. O’Toole sidestepped those questions and instead spoke generally about the party’s approach to campaigning in a pandemic, including rapid testing, masking, social distancing and a commitment to follow local health rules.

Federal election poll tracker: Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers ahead of the Sept. 20 vote

Canada's 2021 federal election platform guide: compare where the parties stand on top issues

Clark: Erin O'Toole makes his Jason Kenney problem bigger

“Here’s something interesting,” he said. “We’ve followed [the rules].”

“We have run the most safe campaign,” Mr. O’Toole said, without elaborating.

The Conservative Leader is the only leader of a major federal party not to disclose the vaccination status of his candidates.

Asked why Canadians should believe in Mr. O’Toole’s commitment to appoint a fully vaccinated health minister if the Conservatives form government when he is not planning to ask candidates if they are vaccinated, Mr. O’Toole talked about the value of vaccines, previous Liberal interest in partnering with China on vaccines and Conservative commitments to ensure Canada is prepared for a pandemic.

The NDP and Bloc Québécois say their candidates are vaccinated and the Liberals say all but one of their candidates – someone with a medical exemption – are vaccinated.

The Globe and Mail contacted all Conservative candidates who had publicly listed e-mail addresses and asked the party for the vaccination status of the candidates who did not have public e-mail addresses. The party did not respond.

Of the party’s 336 candidates, 49 (15 per cent) said they are fully vaccinated. The remainder did not respond to The Globe.

The Conservative Leader is expected to spend the last days of campaigning in ridings in Southwestern Ontario. On Saturday, events were planned in three ridings: two held by the Liberals and one with a Conservative incumbent. He was scheduled to end the day with a rally in Kitchener.

In prepared remarks in Flamborough, he delivered a message that has dominated recent Conservative campaigning, condemning Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for calling an election during a pandemic and accusing the Liberals of lacking vision. “Justin Trudeau has no vision for Canada other than him being at the head of it,” he said.

Mr, O’Toole said the only way to defeat Mr. Trudeau is to vote Conservative.

Canadians head to the polls on Monday, though many have already voted in advance polls or through mail-in ballots.

