Erin O’Toole supports building Northern Gateway pipeline despite objections from B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole pets a dog during a campaign stop at Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in King City, Ont., on Aug. 30, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he would prioritize building the contentious Northern Gateway pipeline if he forms government after the Sept. 20 election.

Enbridge’s proposed pipeline was approved by Stephen Harper’s government, but it was effectively killed when Justin Trudeau’s government formalized a moratorium on crude oil-tanker traffic on British Columbia’s North Coast. The Federal Court of Appeal then quashed approval for the $7.9-billion pipeline in 2016, saying the former Conservative government failed in its duty to consult First Nations.

At a campaign stop in King City, Ont., on Monday, Mr. O’Toole also said his party would support the commitment made by the Liberal government to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. But it would first roll back Canada’s emissions-reduction targets from 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, which was set by the Liberals in April, to 30 per cent in the same time frame.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservative Leader said he would “deliver our plan to meet our commitment and then we can work on ambition past that.”

“I want to see a made-in-Canada solution for net zero by 2050,” Mr. O’Toole said.

In May, the International Energy Association (IEA) said in order to reach net-zero emissions, investment in any new developments in the oil and gas sector must stop immediately. The new pipeline would pump oil-sands bitumen from Alberta to Kitimat, B.C. Asked how his support for Northern Gateway squares with the IEA’s assessment, Mr. O’Toole did not address the question. Instead, he said he supports the pipeline because it has backing from some Indigenous groups.

“The thing I like the most about the proposal for Northern Gateway was the economic partnerships for Indigenous communities. Indigenous communities were going to have 33-per-cent ownership,” Mr. O’Toole said. ”I would like to see intergenerational transfer of wealth and opportunity, after generations of trauma transfer.”

Conservative Party drops Nova Scotia candidate after allegations of sexual misconduct

Konrad Yakabuski: Erin O’Toole makes subtle gains in Quebec as anybody-but-Conservative sentiment fades

Enbridge won support for the project by negotiating equity agreements with many of the First Nations communities along the pipeline route, giving them a 10-per-cent share in the profits, among other incentives. But it was opposed by some coastal First Nations who feared a tanker spill, along with inland bands concerned about a pipeline leak into freshwater, environmental groups and B.C.’s now-Premier John Horgan.

A spokesperson for the B.C. government on Monday said it would not comment on promises made by parties during the federal election.

On Sunday evening during a live interview with Radio-Canada, Mr. O’Toole pledged that a Conservative government would not approve a pipeline through Quebec over the province’s objections.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pipelines in the West like Trans Mountain and Northern Gateway are important. They are my priority. We need to re-establish the confidence of Western Canadians in our country. After six years of Mr. Trudeau, there is more division in our country, and we need to work together for an economic recovery,” he said.

“If a province like Quebec doesn’t want a pipeline, there’d be no pipeline?” a journalist asked.

“No, because we already have pipelines in the West,” Mr. O’Toole responded.

While Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was opposed to Northern Gateway, his government supported and then bought the Trans Mountain pipeline. Reporters asked him on Monday at an announcement in Granby, Que., how that reconciled with his announcement on Sunday to put a cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector.

”We live in a world that is dependent on oil, so it is our duty to reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to the use of oil,” Mr. Trudeau said. “But since we’ll be using oil for another number of years, we know that a pipeline creates less pollution and less danger or risks than trucks or trains. So, we will be guaranteeing people’s safety as we go through the transition.”

At a campaign stop in Ottawa on Monday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was asked about his stance on the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which is already under construction. He told Radio-Canada on Sunday that he would need to evaluate the pipeline once in government.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been opposed to the expansion, and a New Democrat government would never have purchased it,” Mr. Singh told reporters. “When it comes to decisions that governments have to make, you need to know the assets and know the information before you make a decision in terms of what’s in the best interest of Canadians.”

The NDP has promised to cut Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and has also committed to hit net zero by 2050.

With a report from Bill Curry in Ottawa

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.