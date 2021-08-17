Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives target suburban voters in election platform of thoughtful populism

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives target suburban voters in election platform of thoughtful populism

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole speaks at the Westin hotel after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an early election, in Ottawa, on Aug. 15, 2021.

LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

When suburban voters side with people who live downtown, as they did in the past two federal elections, Liberals win government. When they side with their country cousins, as they did in 2011, Conservatives win. The platform that the Tories released Monday is designed to make 2011 happen again.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and his advisers have crafted a dense mix of measures that might best be described as “thoughtful populism.” Some of those measures, such as allowing foreign telecoms to compete with Canadian providers for your cellphone business, are long overdue. Some of them, such as the one-month GST holiday, are gimmicks.

But all of them aim to attract suburban voters, especially those who are less economically secure, while painting the Liberals as the party of fat-cat Corporate Canada. Will it work? We’ll soon see.

Story continues below advertisement

The first thing that the Conservatives want you to know is that their plan is serious – 83 pages as a PDF, with tiny type but also with many pictures of Mr. O’Toole, who is looking very fit these days.

Tax credits underpin Conservative plan to spur hiring, growth

The second thing they want you to know is that the Tories are anti-big business. The manifesto is chock full of promises to “stand up to Corporate Canada” by targeting uncompetitive practices, to “make foreign tech companies pay their fair share of taxes,” to go after “wealthy tax evaders and big corporations,” to close tax loopholes for ”rich, big corporations and those with connections in Ottawa,” to stop kowtowing to ”the wealthy, big U.S. tech companies, and large multinationals,” and to “stand up for those who don’t have a voice.”

They would even amend the Labour Code to make it easier for unions to organize, especially against “large employers with a history of anti-labour activity.”

Third, Canada’s Conservatives are anti-downtown. “We can’t just have a recovery for the downtowns of a few big cities. ... We can’t just have a recovery for downtown Toronto. ... Too many politicians and journalists who live in our big cities ignore, don’t understand or simply don’t care about what is happening outside the major urban areas.” And so on.

The plan has a distinct bias against well-educated, affluent families with progressive views, and a distinct bias toward people who are less economically secure and more socially conservative. So as well as promising many billions of dollars to create jobs, the Conservatives plan to scrap the Liberals’ $10-a-day child-care program, which advantages those who can already afford child care, and send the money directly to parents, to use as they wish. People who work nights and rely on grandparents to babysit would appreciate that.

In related news, the Conservatives would counter wokeness on campus by ensuring that “public postsecondary institutions accommodate the range of perspectives that make up Canada through a commitment to free speech and academic freedom.” And CBC News would be subjected to a not-very-friendly review to ensure “it no longer competes with private Canadian broadcasters and digital providers.”

Fourth, Canada’s Conservatives are tough. They plan harsher penalties for “interference with an infrastructure facility or a public transportation system.” The Tories are betting suburban voters don’t approve of blockades by Indigenous and environmental protesters.

Story continues below advertisement

They plan to be tough on China. They want tariffs on products from countries “like China” that emit high levels of carbon. They want to reduce dependence on trade from China. They would strengthen alliances to combat “China’s growing authoritarianism, regional influence, and military expansionism.”

But they would encourage students from Hong Kong to come to Canada, and are generally favourable to robust immigration. A new program would permit “direct private sponsorship of persecuted religious and sexual minorities.”

There is plenty in the plan for core supporters, such as lifting the ban on tanker traffic off B.C’s north coast, and improving the tax treatment of family farms.

But Mr. O’Toole has angered many core supporters by committing his party to pricing carbon, with revenue going into “personal low carbon savings accounts” that people could draw from to buy cool green things, such as e-bikes. Suburban voters care about climate change.

Over all, the plan is comprehensive, detailed – and uncosted. (The Parliamentary Budget Officer is reviewing the document.) But in one sense, the numbers don’t matter as much as the intent: to shore up the Conservatives’ Western and rural base, while attracting suburban voters who work at Walmart.

Now it’s up to Mr. O’Toole to sell it.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies