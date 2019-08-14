Ethics Commissioner rules Trudeau inappropriately pressed Wilson-Raybould over SNC-Lavalin deal

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened a section of the Conflict of Interest Act by using his position of authority over then-justice-minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to get her to overrule the director of public prosecution’s decision to not negotiate a deal with SNC-Lavalin that would avoid criminal prosecution.

Mr. Dion’s report, released Wednesday morning, reveals that the Prime Minister “directed his staff to find a solution that would safeguard SNC-Lavalin’s business interests in Canada.”

In order to state that Mr. Trudeau “sought to improperly further the interests of SNC-Lavalin,” the Ethics Commissioner concluded that his actions, and those of his officials in the PMO, conducted themselves in way that was “contrary” to principles of prosecutorial independence.

Mr. Dion criticized the government for failing to waive the principle of cabinet confidence for this investigation, which limited the amount of information that witnesses could provide to him during interviews and in the production of documents. “I am convinced that if our office is to remain truly independent and fulfill its purpose, I must have unfettered access to all information that could be relevant to the exercise of my mandate,” the ethics commissioner wrote.

The Globe first reported on Feb. 7 that Ms. Wilson-Raybould had resisted pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office to issue a directive to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to defer court proceedings against SNC-Lavalin in favour of a negotiated settlement without trial. Mr. Trudeau initially dismissed the allegations as “false” and said he did not “direct” the former attorney-general to shelve the fraud and bribery prosecution of the Montreal engineering giant. He later acknowledged an “erosion of trust” between his staff and Ms. Wilson-Raybould, but has repeatedly said that neither he nor his staff had done anything wrong.

Still, Mr. Trudeau’s close friend, Gerald Butts, resigned as the Prime Minister’s principal secretary, and longtime civil servant Michael Wernick retired early from his role as the country’s top bureaucrat. Mr. Wernick, at the time the Clerk of the Privy Council, testified before the House of Commons committee probing the SNC-Lavalin affair that while pressure was, indeed, exerted on Ms. Wilson-Raybould to override the decision of Director of Public Prosecutions Kathleen Roussel and grant SNC-Lavalin a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), it was not inappropriate.

While DPAs are not novel and are used in countries such as the United States and Britain, a DPA for SNC-Lavalin would have been the country’s first. The Liberals passed DPA legislation through a Budget Implementation Act last year, and the law came into force in September after little parliamentary scrutiny. SNC-Lavalin, Mr. Wernick told the House justice committee, undertook “the most extensive government relations effort in modern times” to establish a DPA law in Canada – and to have that law work in its favour.

Ms. Roussel, however, took the position that SNC-Lavalin did not make a good DPA candidate, and notified Ms. Wilson-Raybould of her position in early September. Within days, according to Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before the House justice committee, various government officials ramped up a campaign aimed at convincing her to override Ms. Roussel. Ms. Wilson-Raybould would have had to put that directive in writing and make it public.

Come January, Ms. Wilson-Raybould was shuffled into the Veterans Affairs post; she resigned from cabinet amid the controversy the following month. Her former Liberal colleague, Jane Philpott, resigned as Treasury Board president soon after, saying that it was obvious that “a range of individuals had inappropriately attempted to pressure the former attorney-general in relation to a prosecutorial decision.” In April, Mr. Trudeau expelled both women from the Liberal caucus and as candidates for the party in the federal election this fall, saying their criticism of his role in the SNC-Lavalin affair had eroded trust and helped the government’s political opponents. Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Ms. Philpott have said they will run as independents.

Mr. Dion concluded the government violated the Shawcross doctrine, which establishes the line between legitimate discussion and interference in the role of an attorney-general.

The SNC-Lavalin affair raised questions about the rule of law and judicial independence, and prompted Mr. Trudeau to request external advice on whether the roles of the attorney-general and the minister of justice should be separated to prevent political interference in federal prosecutions. The attorney-general is the government’s top legal adviser, while the justice minister is a member of cabinet. Former Liberal cabinet minister Anne McLellan, who was tasked in March with studying the issue of the dual cabinet position, submitted her report to the Prime Minister more than a month ago, but it has yet to be released.

