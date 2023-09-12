Open this photo in gallery: Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux in Ottawa on Oct. 25, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal and Ontario government subsidies totalling $28.2-billion for two electric vehicle plants will take 20 years to break even, not five as the federal government has suggested, according to a new report by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

Tuesday’s PBO report takes a closer look at two major announcements earlier this year aimed at securing Ontario manufacturing jobs in the electric vehicle sector. At an April news conference in St. Thomas, Ont., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $13.2-billion in federal production subsidies for a new electric vehicle battery plant to be built by Volkswagen.

The Prime Minister’s Office and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said at the time that the full economic impact of the project will equal the value of the government subsidies in less than five years, stating that Ottawa would quickly break even on the deal.

Then in July, Ottawa and Ontario announced subsidies for a Stellantis-LG Energy Solutions EV battery manufacturing plant in Windsor worth up to $15-billion. The July announcement also updated the details of the Volkswagen deal, stating that the subsidies for both plants will be split in a way that will see Ottawa cover two-thirds of the cost, with Ontario paying the remaining third.

The July announcement did not include a break-even estimate for the Stellantis portion of the subsidies.

As part of its research, the PBO obtained the federal government’s methodology for its break-even estimates related to the Volkswagen funding. The PBO said the Innovation, Science and Economic Development department relied on modelling done in 2022 report by the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing and Clean Energy Canada, a non-profit think tank. That report presented four scenarios for Canada’s electric vehicle battery supply chain based on various degrees of government support.

The PBO said that the modelling relied upon by Ottawa shows a break even timeline of 3.3 years for the Volkswagen support when considering all aspects of the supply chain, such as mineral exploration, mining, vehicle assembly and recycling.

However the PBO numbers differ with the government’s because Mr. Giroux takes issue with including all aspects of the supply chain. The PBO estimate only includes government revenues generated by the cell and module manufacturing that are the focus of the two subsidies.

“The government was very optimistic in assuming that all this ecosystem surrounding electric vehicles would be developed as a result of these two plants and the subsidies that the government provided,” Mr. Giroux told The Globe and Mail Tuesday. “So a very optimistic assumption, considering that it’s a highly integrated auto sector in North America, and the investments could very well take place without these subsidies.”

Mr. Giroux said the PBO analysis allows Canadians to consider the relative merit of this spending versus other priorities.

“What else could they do with that money that could also generate wealth in this country?” he said. “There’s other things that could be done with such a significant amount.”

Mr. Champagne, the Innovation Minister, said in a statement Tuesday that the PBO report shows support for Stellantis and Volkswagen are good deals for Canadians and the auto sector.

“While the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s report does not capture many of the broader economic impacts on the supply chain, it does highlight, once again, that these investments will generate economic benefits far greater than our government’s contribution,” he said.

Brendan Sweeney, Managing Director of the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing, said in an interview Tuesday that he takes issue with the PBO’s approach.

He said the point of supporting the manufacturing plants is that it will lead to spin off supply chain benefits and position Canada as a place for further investment. As a result, he questions why the PBO opted not to include broader economic considerations.

“The great thing about these plants is the benefits go far beyond just the battery plants,” he said. “And to exclude them from the analysis of the economic impact of the battery plants is methodologically unsound.”