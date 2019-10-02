Ex-Ford MPP says federal Conservatives haven’t done enough to show support for francophones

The MPP who quit the Ontario government over cuts to French-language services says the federal Conservatives have not done enough to show support for francophones in the wake of the moves.
Last fall, the provincial government cancelled plans to build a French-language university and closed the office of the commissioner of French-language services. The moves sparked a backlash from francophones and calls for their immediate reversal. Representing the riding with the highest number of Franco-Ontarians, the pressure was high on then-Progressive Conservative MPP Amanda Simard.
The government’s refusal to budge prompted Ms. Simard, who was also the parliamentary assistant to the minister of francophone affairs, to quit Premier Doug Ford’s caucus in November, 2018.
The cuts were a “reckless move and unjustified,” she told The Globe this week, “it’s something that we don’t forget.”
Weeks before the federal election, Ottawa and Ontario reached an agreement to revive the French-language university. The cost of the eight-year, $126-million project will be shared between the two governments.
Ms. Simard said the francophone community has yet to see an independent French-language commissioner reinstated. The MPP for Glengarry – Prescott – Russell said she hasn’t heard Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer denounce the cuts imposed by Mr. Ford, which she said “sends a message to Quebec as well.”
Mr. Scheer has sent a letter to the president of the French-language university in Ontario, to “reaffirm the unwavering support of my political party” for the university and offering to pay for its startup costs. The letter was sent before Ottawa announced an agreement on the new university and the Conservatives say they will “honour what the Liberals have committed to.”
In a statement, Mr. Scheer’s spokesperson Simon Jefferies said Ontario is a “prime example” of what happens when Liberals are allowed to govern for “many years" and “threaten social programs” with deficits and debt.
With a federal election campaign under way, Ms. Simard said Ontarians should be asking themselves if Mr. Scheer would govern the same way Mr. Ford has.
“People have paid attention to Mr. Ford in the last year and is this a preview for the federal way of governing?” Ms. Simard asked, adding that the cuts were a “test” for who would “ensure that the protection of those rights and services were maintained.”
Mr. Ford’s spokesperson Ivana Yelich said the university was initially cancelled “given the financial reality Ontario was facing.” She also noted that there is a “significant gap” between the funding the province gets from Ottawa for French-language services and other provinces such as New Brunswick and Manitoba.
Liberal candidate Mélanie Joly, who is the Official Languages Minister, was in Ms. Simard’s riding for Franco-Ontario day on Sept. 25. Ms. Simard said she met with Ms. Joly to “give credit where credit is due,” adding that she is non-partisan. She is not campaigning for any party during the federal election but she is considering joining the provincial Liberals depending on who wins the party’s leadership race next year.
“For the francophone issues in the past year, it was definitely the federal Liberals that were the most supportive and so I think that that should be noted,” Ms. Simard said.