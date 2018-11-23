Raj Grewal resigned as Liberal MP over gambling addiction

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced that Raj Grewal resigned from the Liberal caucus and his seat in the House of Commons over a gambling addiction and significant debts.

“Earlier this week, Mr. Grewal told us that he is undergoing serious personal challenges, and that he is receiving treatment from a health professional related to a gambling problem that led him to incur significant personal debts,” said PMO spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon. “Based on these circumstances, we agreed that his decision to resign as Member of Parliament for Brampton East was the right one. We hope he receives the support he needs."

In addition, the PMO said it was aware that the RCMP had made “inquiries” in relation to a complaint to the Ethics Commissioner about Mr. Grewal earlier this year. In that case, NDP MP Charlie Angus asked the commissioner to investigate whether Mr. Grewal violated the conflict-of-interest code for bringing a business associate with him as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s delegation to India.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview, Mr. Angus said he wants the Ethics Commissioner’s findings to be made public, regardless of Mr. Grewal’s resignation.

“We do need to know if a report will be issued to obtain closure on this issue,” Mr. Angus said. “As a member of Parliament, what is done on your beat, the record needs to be clear whether or not there was inappropriate behaviour.”

Mr. Grewal announced his resignation Thursday in a Facebook post, referring to “personal and medical reasons.” Mr. Trudeau, however, said that Mr. Grewal was “facing serious personal challenges.”

More to come