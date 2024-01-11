Open this photo in gallery: Cameron Ortis, in a file photo, arrives for his trial at an Ottawa courthouse on Nov. 16, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Former RCMP intelligence director Cameron Ortis, who was found guilty of leaking secrets to the targets of international criminal probes without authority, betrayed the country, Five Eyes intelligence partners and jeopardized the safety of Canadians, the Crown said at the outset of his sentencing hearing in Ottawa on Thursday.

In her submissions to Justice Robert Maranger, Crown Prosecutor Judy Kliewer said Mr. Ortis must be sentenced in a fashion that sends a message to the Canadian public and international partners about the protection and safeguard of sensitive information.

“This is not someone who didn’t know exactly what he was doing and exactly what the consequences would be,” Ms. Kliewer told Justice Maranger.

Ms. Kliewer also questioned that when someone like Mr. Ortis breaks the shield of protection created by a safeguarded system “how can our partners trust us?”

The Crown is seeking two concurrent, maximum sentences for Mr. Ortis, which would be 28 years behind bars. The 51-year-old was found guilty of six charges, including four counts of violating the country’s secrets law, as well as breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer.

Ms. Kliewer said following a jury verdict in November that the Crown’s position is nothing less than a “very severe” sentence would be appropriate.

During the course of his criminal trial, Mr. Ortis was on bail with strict restrictions, including needing to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his whereabouts.

Mr. Ortis is currently in custody at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre. In court on Thursday, he could be seen in the prisoner’s box wearing a white dress shirt and grey blazer. Two Ottawa Police officers guarded the box during the sentencing hearing.

Mr. Ortis had a top security clearance and access to sensitive, highly classified information as a civilian member of the RCMP. At the time of his arrest in September, 2019, he worked as the civilian director-general for the RCMP National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre.

Prior to that, Mr. Ortis led a specialized national-security unit in the force called Operations Research.

Ms. Kliewer said Thursday that Mr. Ortis was trusted by the RCMP that afforded him access to the highest classified information.

She said, however, that Mr. Ortis “abused his position” including his access to Canada’s top-secret network. She said information was communicated to police targets involved in the distribution of encrypted communication devices and money laundering services that were facilitating criminals around the world.

One of the individuals that Mr. Ortis communicated classified information to was Vincent Ramos, who was the CEO of a B.C.-based company called Phantom Secure.

Mr. Ortis disclosed to Mr. Ramos that he was target of an international investigation as well as the identity of an undercover operator, Ms. Kliewer said. When information is shared that discloses an individual is under investigation, it amounts to a breach of trust, she added.

Mr. Ramos was charged in the U.S. with conspiring to distribute narcotics and racketeering, and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Mr. Ortis also was found guilty for communicating with Salim Henareh and Muhammad Ashraf, two Greater Toronto Area businessmen, and for attempting to communicate with another individual, Farzam Mehdizadeh.

An agreed statement of facts in the Ortis trial said Mr. Henareh, Mr. Ashraf and Mr. Mehdizadeh and their companies were subjects of investigation in Canada.

Ms. Kliewer told Justice Maranger that Mr. Ortis shared information that undermined investigative efforts, including those focused on Canadian-based money service businesses believed to be connected to a Altaf Khanani, a Dubai-based owner of money-services businesses and head of an international money-laundering network.

In October, 2015, Mr. Khanani pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 68 months in U.S. prison.

Throughout the course of his criminal trial, Mr. Ortis maintained his innocence and testified in his own defence. Members of the public, including journalists, were not granted access to an Ottawa courtroom where Mr. Ortis was testifying and had to rely on transcripts of what he said.

According to those transcripts, Mr. Ortis said he was contacted in the fall of 2014 by a counterpart at a foreign agency, which he could not name, about a plan to use an encrypted e-mail service to have targets feed information to the Five Eyes and the RCMP.

The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance that includes Canada, Britain, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

The e-mail provider named by Mr. Ortis in court called Tutanota, now known as Tuta, denied Mr. Ortis’s claims. The company said in a statement “the allegation that we have created any backdoor access for intelligence agencies made by Mr. Ortis is a complete and utter lie.”

One of Mr. Ortis’s lawyers, Jon Doody, said in his closing remarks to jurors that his client did not betray the country.

Mr. Doody said Mr. Ortis had been alerted to a grave threat, but he could not tell jurors “the content of that threat.” He also said the former RCMP intelligence official could not disclose the name of the foreign agency that provided the information to him.