Extending wage, rent subsidies to June 5 will cost $16-billion, Chrystia Freeland says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Extending wage, rent subsidies to June 5 will cost $16-billion, Chrystia Freeland says

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Feb. 23, 2021.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal subsidies for wages and rent will be extended at current levels until June 5, a move Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said will cost about $16-billion.

The 12-week extension had previously been announced but it was not clear until Wednesday whether the size of the subsidies would be maintained. The Minister’s latest cost estimate is in line with a provisional costing that the government released as part of the fall economic update in November.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy provides employers with up to 75 per cent of employee wages, while the maximum amount available under the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy will remain at 65 per cent. A related Lockdown Support program for businesses subject to government-ordered shutdowns will remain at 25 per cent, meaning some businesses could qualify to have as much as 90 per cent of their rent covered by the federal government. The programs were previously set to expire on March 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Ms. Freeland acknowledged the government’s emergency programs are adding to the national debt, but said failing to act would have caused long-lasting damage to the Canadian economy.

“Of course, we are constantly, carefully, evaluating government spending, government debt, jobs numbers and economic growth. We are prudent and we are responsible,” she said. “But sometimes the greatest danger is not to act and we understand that risk too.”

Ms. Freeland has not yet announced a date for the 2021 federal budget. The Minister’s fall economic update projected that the deficit for the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, could approach $400-billion.

National business organizations welcomed the government’s decision to extend the wage and rent subsidies at current rates.

Alla Drigola, director of parliamentary affairs at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that the move gives much-needed certainty to business owners.

“Businesses can now plan with certainty this spring, knowing what level of support they’ll receive from these critical support programs through June of this year,” she said. “Now it will be important to ensure these programs are not wound down too quickly for businesses in the sectors that have been hardest hit and will take longer to recover.”

The Chamber listed tourism, travel, food services, accommodations and events as sectors that will need wage and rent subsidies beyond the June 5 cutoff.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said in a statement that wage and rent subsidies should be extended for as long as government-ordered restrictions are in place.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies