Facebook deal the result of Liberal inaction on web giants, says opposition

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault is seen during a news conference Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A new commercial deal struck between Facebook and 14 Canadian media organizations shows the government has been too slow to introduce legislation that makes tech giants pay for news content, according to opposition parties.

On Tuesday, Facebook announced the partnership with the media outlets for a trial initiative, called the News Innovation Test, in which the social media company will pay publishers to link to selected articles on their websites.

In an e-mailed statement on Tuesday, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said the initiative shows the companies can work together with government toward a common goal and he signalled it’s a step toward a more entrenched, legal arrangement. “We still believe there is a need to establish a sustainable, fair and consistent news remuneration regulatory framework for all Canadian publishers, no matter their size or where they operate in Canada.”

He added the government is studying options and “will table legislation in a timely manner.”

However, opposition parties said delays in bringing forward a new law made it possible for Facebook to create its own deals on its own terms.

“This move by Facebook is the direct result of inaction by the Liberal government to regulate web giants,” said NDP spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod in an e-mail. “Companies like Facebook have been forced to establish their own rules, which benefit their own commercial interests, at the expense of reliable, local media for Canadian consumers.”

The statement added the initiative “does not negate the need for web giants to pay their fair share.”

Conservative heritage critic Alain Rayes said his party supports “creating a framework that will allow Canadian media to be fairly compensated for the sharing of their content on social media platforms and have been calling on the minister to take action on this file since last year.”

Mr. Guilbeault has said he plans to introduce two additional bills this year that focus on the internet. One is a bill that will set rules against online harms, such as hate speech and the sharing of non-consensual images known as revenge porn, and the other bill will make platforms such as Google and Facebook pay for news content shared on their sites.

These are in addition to Bill C-10, legislation that updates the broadcasting act. It was introduced last November, and has been delayed in committee reviews this spring.

With the House of Commons adjourning for summer at the end of June, there is limited time left for the government to table legislation around online harms and social media companies’ compensation for news publishers. There is no guarantee that Bill C-10 will even make it through the legislative process in time for the summer break.

Brian Myles, the director of Quebec newspaper Le Devoir, one of the 14 publications partnering with Facebook, said the News Innovation Test doesn’t infringe on government legislation in this area. “It doesn’t interfere with [Mr. Guilbeault’s] intentions, it’s on the same pathway,” he said, adding he’d still like to see the government table legislation.

Other publications include The Narwhal, The Tyee, blogTO and Village Media. The Globe and Mail is not one of the media organizations taking part in this initiative.

Facebook launched its test with the Canadian media outlets a few months after a dispute with the Australian government over planned legislation that would require Facebook and Google to pay news publishers to which they link. As a result, Facebook blocked news feeds on its platform in Australia, an action which drew criticism from publishers and politicians. The company restored the news feeds after reaching a deal with the government.

Kevin Chan, Facebook’s head of public policy in Canada, said in an e-mailed statement Tuesday that the company can play a role in helping publishers, “but we cannot be the only solution.”

“We’ve long supported governments’ efforts globally to introduce thoughtful internet regulation and stand ready to work collaboratively on these complex issues here in Canada,” Mr. Chan said.

