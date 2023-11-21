Open this photo in gallery: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, left, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a photo opportunity during the Fall Economic Statement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Nov. 21, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Ottawa’s fall economic statement includes a $129-million boost for news organizations – allowing them to claim back in tax up to almost $30,000 per year per journalist.

The federal government extended the amount news groups can claim back in tax per journalist they employ, and increased the cap on eligible salaries from $55,000 to $85,000, allowing employers to claim back more newsroom labour costs.

The extended tax credit is aimed at helping newsrooms across the country that have been forced to make staff cut backs. Some local papers and newsrooms have closed altogether, as advertising has migrated to the big tech giants.

The extension of the Canadian Journalism Labour tax credit will allow news groups to retroactively claim the costs of employing journalists at the higher rates from January 1 this year.

The move announced Tuesday will cost an estimated $129-million over five years, starting in 2024-2025.

It extends a tax credit to help print, digital and broadcast news first introduced in 2019, and will apply to both commercial and non-profit news organizations. The fall economic statement increases the maximum tax credit that can be claimed per journalist per year from $13,750 to $29,750.

It increases the amount of a journalist’s salary news groups can claim back in tax from 25 per cent to 35 per cent for four years. But it will return to 25 per cent in 2027.

In a bid to help hard-pressed news groups, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is deep in talks with Google about the Online News Act, which was designed to inject millions of dollars into news organizations by making tech giants strike deals to pay them for using their journalism.

The talks follow the decision of Meta to block Canadians’ access to news on Facebook and Instagram in response to the act.

The online news act, also known as Bill C-18, received royal assent earlier this year. But Google has voiced serious concerns about how the legislation will apply to them – including how much it will force them to pay news organizations overall. It has warned it may block Canadians’ ability to search for news unless the government makes changes to how the online news act will apply to them.

The fall economic statement also signalled that the government plans to press ahead with legislation to enact a digital service tax in Canada. The legislation would give the government the flexibility to determine the date when such a tax could come into force.

The Digital service tax is designed to make sure the largest corporations, including tech giants, would pay corporate tax if they do business here.

Some big American corporations, including Google, have raised concerns about the proposed tax.

In its fall economic statement the government said the “changing nature of the news industry is threatening the existence of local news across Canada.”

Bell media on Tuesday told a hearing at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that “Canada’s traditional broadcasters are in trouble” with declines in revenue.

Giving evidence about the online streaming act, Bill C-11, Jonathan Daniels, Vice President, regulatory law at Bell Canada, said broadcasters are “suffering” while foreign streaming companies, not currently subject to regulation, are thriving.

The online streaming act updates Canada’s broadcast laws subjecting foreign streaming platforms to regulation alongside Canada’s traditional broadcasters, including those such as Bell media which also runs news channels.

Mr. Daniels said it was imperative that the CRTC model for funding Canadian content, under bill C-11, should include a special fund to support news.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Mr. Daniels said the CRTC should urgently implement the online streaming act to create more of a level playing field to support Canadian broadcasters.