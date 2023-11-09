Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will release the federal government’s fall economic and fiscal update on Tuesday Nov. 21.

Ms. Freeland, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, announced the date Thursday.

Parliament will be in recess next week.

A fall update provides the latest forecast for federal spending and revenue projections in light of events that have occurred since the March budget. Updates sometimes include new spending announcements and Ms. Freeland has previously said this year’s update will include new measures to address housing concerns.

“The fall economic statement will provide information on the state of the Canadian economy and update on the government’s economic plan to help create good jobs, to build more homes, and to make life more affordable,” the government said in a news release.

The government announced last month that Ottawa ran a $35.3-billion deficit in the fiscal year that ended March 31.

A recent report by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux projected that the federal deficit will increase this fiscal year to $46.5-billion before gradually declining in future years. Ms. Freeland’s March budget projected the deficit for the current fiscal year will be $40.1-billion.