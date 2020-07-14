Family of Canadian orphan stuck in Syria are taking Ottawa to court

Open this photo in gallery A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces stands guard in al-Hol camp which houses relatives of Islamic State group members, in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on March 28, 2019. DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

The family of a Canadian orphan living in dire conditions in a camp in northeastern Syria has filed legal action against the federal government, arguing Ottawa violated her rights as a citizen by failing to bring her home.

Amira, a five-year-old orphan, ended up detained at a camp called al-Hol after her parents and siblings were killed in an air strike last year. Her uncle in Toronto recognized her in photographs circulated by a non-governmental organization and has been urging the federal government to bring her home. There are at least 47 Canadians, including 26 children, detained in Kurdish-run camps and prisons.

Last year, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces rounded up and detained thousands of people who had lived among the Islamic State terrorist group from more than 60 countries, including Canada, as its final holdout in the town of Baghouz crumbled. The foreigners were detained in two main camps, al-Hol and Roj, and also prisons across northeast Syria.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawrence Greenspon, an Ottawa-based lawyer, filed an application in Federal Court on Tuesday on behalf of Amira. It alleges the government failed or refused to issue emergency travel documents for Amira, failed or refused to formally request Amira’s repatriation and failed to send a Canadian representative to facilitate Amira’s return.

It also alleges Ottawa failed to work with a third party – such as another country or an NGO – to facilitate Amira’s repatriation.

“We felt compelled to bring the application to Federal Court in an effort to require the Canadian government to do what they should be doing, which is repatriating this five-year-old girl, whose only remaining family are here in Canada,” he said.

Mr. Greenspon said in recent weeks he learned the Syrian government has been trying to identify and locate Amira and if the regime were to gain custody of the girl, her situation would become “even worse.”

Global Affairs Canada said it is aware that a Canadian orphan is in the Kurdish-run camp in northeastern Syria. John Babcock, a spokesperson, said officials are in regular contact with her family and Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has spoken to them directly.

Consular officials are “actively engaged” with Syrian Kurdish authorities and the non-governmental organization providing care to her, Mr. Babcock said.

“Canada does not have a diplomatic presence in Syria and, in light of the security situation, it is extremely difficult to provide consular services anywhere in Syria. This is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, Global Affairs is evaluating options to assist further in this case as we continue to advocate for the child’s health and safety,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Human Rights Watch said in a report last month that Canada is defying its international rights obligations by abandoning its citizens in Syria. The report urged the government to repatriate its citizens, who it says are facing “risks to life, torture, and inhumane and degrading treatment” in Syria. It said the government also may be “unlawfully withholding or limiting effective consular assistance” from citizens.

Amira’s case is highlighted in the report, with her uncle telling researchers that when he visited Amira, her hair was thin and it looked like she weighed 35 pounds.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked in June what his government would do for Canadians trapped in Syria and he refused to commit to repatriating them, saying that while Canada is trying to provide consular services to its citizens, the government’s priority is the safety and security of Canadian diplomats who would likely need to enter northeast Syria to help with any repatriation efforts.

Mr. Greenspon said the idea that it is unsafe to travel to northeastern Syria is “an excuse and nothing more,” noting there are at least five of 20 countries that have repatriated their citizens which do not have consular services in Syria. The court document also points out that Amira’s uncle, known as Ibrahim, travelled on his own to see her without protection.

The application says he met with regional officials who assured him that with Canada’s request, and the attendance of a Canadian representative, they would facilitate her return.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.