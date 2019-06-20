Fedeli, Thompson, MacLeod and Mulroney demoted as Ford shuffles Ontario cabinet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled a sweeping cabinet shuffle just a year into his term, shifting Finance Minister Vic Fedeli out of his role after weeks of controversy over spending cuts buried inside his first budget.

Replacing Mr. Fedeli is Rod Phillips, the former Postmedia executive who had been in charge of the environment portfolio. Mr. Fedeli becomes Minister of Economic Development Job Creation and Trade, as well as chairman of cabinet.

Lisa MacLeod is being removed from her role as Minister of Children and Social Services, after months of battles with parents groups over the government’s overhaul of autism funding. She moves to tourism, culture and sport, and is replaced by former economic development minister Todd Smith.

Also out is Education Minister Lisa Thompson, amid battles with school boards and teachers unions over the government’s plan to increase class sizes and warnings Queen’s Park’s policies will mean layoffs. Teacher contracts expire at the end of August.

She is replaced by newcomer to cabinet Stephen Lecce, an MPP for King-Vaughan, a suburban riding north of Toronto. Ms. Thompson will become Minister of Government and Community Services.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney, who has faced a storm over budget cuts to Legal Aid Ontario, moves to transportation, as the current minister, Jeff Yurek, replaces Mr. Phillips at environment. Replacing Ms. Mulroney as Attorney General is Doug Downey.

Etobicoke-Centre MPP Kinga Surma has been named an associate minister of transportation for the Greater Toronto Area.

Christine Elliott remains Minister of Health and Deputy Premier. But the long-term care component of her ministry has been split off and handed to Merrilee Fullerton.

The long-rumoured shuffle, announced Wednesday as ministers attended a swearing-in ceremony with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell at Queen’s Park, comes as the government looks to reset after lagging poll numbers, communications missteps and several instances of the Premier being booed at public events, most recently at an event to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ National Basketball Association championship win.

Rumours that Mr. Fedeli would be moved out of his role had stunned senior Conservatives, who view the former mayor of North Bay as a steady hand in caucus. Mr. Fedeli also served as the party’s interim leader in early 2018 in the wake of Patrick Brown’s resignation amid his denial of sexual misconduct allegations.

