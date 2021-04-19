Federal budget 2021: Ottawa proposes establishing national child-care program

The government is proposing to establish a national child-care system, promising it would be high-quality, affordable and accessible, in a federal budget that acknowledges the brutal impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women.
The budget tabled Monday said Ottawa proposes to spend up to $30-billion over five years, reaching $8.3-billion every year. The government estimates this funding will allow for a 50-per-cent reduction in the average fees families pay for regulated early learning and child care in all provinces, apart from Quebec, to be delivered by the end of 2022. The goal is to enable parents to access early learning and child care for about $10 a day in five years.
The government pointed to Quebec’s system as a model for the rest of Canada, with that province offering subsidized spaces for $8.35.
Federal budget 2021 highlights: Child care, housing, jobs recovery - everything you need to know
Allowing both mothers and fathers to work increases the country’s work force and boosts its growth, says the budget document, which adds that the measures will create jobs for female child-care workers and help raise a better-educated next generation.
In her speech to members of Parliament, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the COVID-19 pandemic has “brutally exposed” something women have known for a long time: “Without child care, parents – usually mothers – can’t work.”
“The closing of our schools and daycares drove women’s participation in the labour force down to its lowest level in more than two decades. Early learning and child care has long been a feminist issue; COVID has shown us that it is an urgent economic issue, too,” she said.
The Liberals have been promising a national child-care program since 1993, and Ms. Freeland said that the move is long overdue.
She said she was two years old when the Royal Commission on the Status of Women urged Canada to establish such a system and that her mother was one of Canada’s feminists who fought – and outside Quebec, failed – to make it a reality. Ms. Freeland called the half-century struggle a “testament” to the difficulty of the task.
“I make this promise to Canadians today, speaking as your Finance Minister and as a working mother: We will get it done,” she said.
Ottawa will have to work with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to build the Canada-wide system.
The budget said that beginning in 2021-22, Ottawa would spend up to $27.2-billion over five years, bringing the federal government to a 50/50 share of child-care costs with the provinces and territories, as part of initial five-year agreements.
The federal funding would help make more child-care spaces available across the country, and it would also help improve and expand before- and after-school programs.
Over the next five years, Ottawa said it would work with the provinces and territories to ensure that early-childhood educators are provided with training opportunities. According to the government, over 95 per cent of child-care workers are women, many earning low wages, with a median income of $19.20 an hour.
The government is proposing to proceed with an agreement with Quebec that would help improve its child-care system.
To support families that have children with disabilities, the government is proposing $29.2-million over two years, beginning in 2021-22, to help child-care centres improve physical accessibility. Ottawa estimates this funding could benefit more than 400 child-care centres.
Combined with prior commitments, the government said it would spend a minimum of $9.2-billion per year on child care, including Indigenous early learning and child care, beginning in 2025-26.
The budget proposes $2.5-billion over the next five years to support the Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework. The funding, beginning in 2021-22, would help more Indigenous families access child care and support before- and after-school care. Future funding would go toward renovating existing Indigenous early-learning and child-care centres, and building and maintaining new centres.
An additional $34.5-million over five years, starting in 2021-22, and $3.5-million a year in subsequent years would be used to fund the new Federal Secretariat on Early Learning and Child Care.
This funding includes establishing a new National Advisory Council to provide advice and a forum for consultation on challenges in the sector. The government said it will table early learning and child-care legislation in the fall, after consultations.
Experts and the NDP have been urging the federal government to establish a national child-care system that is affordable and offers high-quality care.
Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.