Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the background, takes part in a news conference in Ottawa on Feb. 7, 2023.BLAIR GABLE

The federal government’s 2023 budget will be tabled on March 28, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday.

The date means the budget will be released just days after U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ottawa for a two-day meeting March 23 and 24.

A key element of the 2023 federal budget will be new details on Canada’s response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which contains billions in tax breaks and other incentives to encourage emission reduction efforts.

Mr. Freeland, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, has said measures related to reducing emissions and health care will be two areas of focus in the 2023 budget. She has also said that a third element will be the need for fiscal restraint, pointing to concerns about inflation and high interest rates.

Ms. Freeland’s fall economic statement provided two sets of fiscal projections: a baseline projection, and then a more pessimistic “downside” scenario.

The government’s baseline scenario projected a $36.4-billion deficit in the current 2022-23 fiscal year, or $49.1-billion under the downside scenario.

The 2023 budget follows three years of substantial deficit spending driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of those deficits, the federal debt-to-GDP ratio was 45.5 per cent last year, up from 31.2 per cent in 2019-20.

