Federal civil servants who refuse COVID-19 vaccine will be put on unpaid leave, sources say

Federal public servants who fail to get fully vaccinated or obtain a medical exemption will be forced to take unpaid leave as part of a new vaccine mandate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil Wednesday, sources say.

Mr. Trudeau will also set out deadlines for when the vaccine mandate for domestic air travelers and cruise ship and interprovincial rail passengers takes effect, sources with knowledge of the plans told The Globe and Mail. One source said the vaccine mandates will take effect soon and civil servants who are teleworking will not be exempt from them.

The Globe is not disclosing the sources’ names because they were not permitted to discuss the information prior to Mr. Trudeau’s announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister will release the details of the long-awaited plan alongside Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at a press conference in Ottawa.

One source said unions representing federal employees and federally regulated sectors were shown the policy late on Friday and were given until 4 p.m. on Monday to provide feedback. Unions were also asked for feedback on what the vaccine mandate should look like after it was first announced in August.

The governing Liberals first proposed the vaccine mandates just two days before Mr. Trudeau triggered a snap election in August. The mandate will also apply to employees in federally regulated industries. Last week Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the mandate for employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated would take effect by the end of October.

Back in August the Liberals would not say what consequences would befall civil servants who refused two shots of vaccine against COVID-19. During the campaign Mr. Trudeau said civil servants would face consequences — but didn’t provide any details. According to the government’s website, as of 2020, there were 300,450 federal public servants.

On the campaign trail, the New Democrats supported vaccine mandates and said civil servants who refuse vaccination should face discipline, including the possibility of being fired. The Conservatives rejected the Liberal proposal and said civil servants and travelers who are subject to the vaccine mandate should have the right to present a negative COVID-19 test result instead of getting vaccinated.

The federal government originally had a similar policy to the Conservative position, according to an online document published by the civil service on Aug. 13. At the time the government said people who refuse vaccination would be offered alternatives “such as testing and screening.” After the Conservatives pointed this out during the campaign the federal public service said the memo was wrong and it was removed.

On Sept. 28, during his first news conference after the election, Mr. Trudeau said implementing the vaccine mandates would be a top priority for his government. At the time the Prime Minister said people wishing to travel by air across Canada had just weeks to get fully vaccinated. The rule will apply to people who are 12 and over and therefore eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you want to, or are planning on getting on a plane or a train in the coming weeks or months, make sure that you and all members of your family over 12 years old have gotten vaccinated and are getting your second shot if you haven’t already,” Mr. Trudeau said last week.

“You will not be able to travel on a plane or a train in Canada if you are not fully vaccinated.”

According to COVID-19 Tracker Canada, 82 per cent of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated and 88 per cent have received at least one shot.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents 215,000 workers including in the federal government and crown corporations said on Tuesday it has “real concerns about how unvaccinated members will be put on unpaid leave, and how vaccination records will be stored.”

“We absolutely support a vaccination policy for federal public service workers to protect the health and safety of our members and the Canadians they serve, but there was no meaningful consultation with unions on a policy that will actually work,” national president Chris Aylward said in a statement to The Globe.

On Aug. 17, Mr. Aylward said discipline and termination were “unacceptable” options for enforcing the vaccine mandate. He said the union believed that employees who were unvaccinated for medical reasons or for reasons protected by human rights legislation “must be offered a formal accommodation,” for example, the option to work remotely.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals’ decision to unveil the vaccine mandates in August marked a significant change in policy by Mr. Trudeau who for most of the pandemic raised concerns around the fairness of a vaccine mandate.

“When it comes to distinguishing people who have been vaccinated and others who have not within our own country, there are questions of fairness and justice that come into play,” Mr. Trudeau said on March 12. “The idea of certificates of vaccination for domestic use to decide who can go to a concert or who can go to a particular restaurant or engage in certain activities does bring in questions of equity, questions of fairness,” he said.