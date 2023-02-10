The federal comptroller general has acknowledged he recently advised chief financial officers overseeing a review of contracts to McKinsey & Company to “be careful what you write down,” drawing a stern rebuke Friday from the Information Commissioner of Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier in early January to review federal spending with McKinsey in response to concerns raised by opposition MPs. The review is scheduled to be complete by June 30.

Federal officials have said the total value of federal contracts awarded to McKinsey since 2015 is at least $116.8-million. Opposition MPs have questioned the spending in light of various controversies the company is facing internationally – including being charged in South Africa in an alleged corruption scandal – and the fact that the former head of the company, Dominic Barton, also led an influential federal advisory council during the initial years of the Trudeau government.

Roch Huppé, the Comptroller General of Canada, is playing a lead role in the internal review, coordinating work by chief financial officers and chief audit executives who are looking at all federal contracts with the N.Y.-based consulting firm.

Mr. Huppé appeared this week with Ms. Fortier at the government operations committee, which is holding public hearings into federal outsourcing to McKinsey.

The committee chair, Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, put a direct question to Mr. Huppé about a meeting of chief financial officers that took place on Thursday Feb. 2.

“Did you advise the CFOs – and I’m going to be quoting–'Be careful what you write down. It will find its way out through an ATIP.’ Did you say that?” Mr. McCauley asked.

“Indeed, I cautioned people that we need to remain, as public servants, very factual in what we say. Writing personal opinions on different subjects in emails is not necessarily the place to do that,” Mr. Huppé replied.

“Did you say the words, “Be careful what you write down”?” asked Mr. McCauley.

“Be careful what you write down. Absolutely,” said Mr. Huppé.

“Do you not think that violates the intent or the spirit of the Access to Information Act by advising senior public officials not to write things down for fear they’ll show up in an ATIP?” Mr. McCauley asked.

“Absolutely not,” Mr. Huppé replied. “What I’ve said is that they need to remain very factual. They have to be careful in what they are writing down.”

Mr. Huppé later said he was not sure exactly what he had said in the private meeting. He did not clearly state that his comments were in reference to McKinsey, but he confirm he is coordinating the internal work of CFOs and audit officials reviewing the McKinsey contracts.

The growth in annual spending with McKinsey is part of a broader increase in outsourcing, which has risen to $14.6-billion in 2021-22, up from $8.4-billion in the 2015-16 fiscal year. The government operations committee is also holding a separate study into the growth in outsourcing.

Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard’s office released a strongly worded statement Friday in response to Mr. Huppé's comments at committee.

“The Commissioner believes that the exchange at the committee meeting further illustrates the importance of leaders setting an example. We cannot create a culture of transparency within the government so long as leaders counsel ‘caution’ for fear that information might be revealed through an Access to Information Request,” the office said in a statement provided to The Globe and Mail.

The office noted that the commissioner has previously called for the creation of a statutory duty to create a complete and accurate registry of key actions.

“The right of access does not exist without records, and culture change starts at the top,” the statement said.

Mr. McCauley, the committee chair, told The Globe and Mail Friday that he is appalled by Mr. Huppé's comments.

“I’m stunned and frankly absolutely appalled by the actions of the Comptroller General,” he said. “At a time when trust in our institutions is failing, when the Information Commissioner is warning of the culture of secrecy in this government and the Access to Information system has collapsed, here we have one of the most senior members of the public service coaching other senior bureaucrats on how to violate the legislated Access to Information Act,” he said.

Mr. McCauley said he has asked the Access to Information Commissioner to investigate the matter.

The government operations committee recently tabled a report calling on Auditor-General Karen Hogan to conduct a performance and value for money audit of the contracts awarded to McKinsey since 2011. The Conservatives put the recommendation to the full House of Commons, where it was approved unanimously Tuesday in a 320 to 0 vote.

