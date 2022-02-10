Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP

The federal Conservatives are reversing course and for the first time on Thursday called for the blockades to end, as the crisis at border crossings grew ever bigger with a third blockade now at a border crossing in Manitoba, in addition to those in Alberta and Ontario.

“I am asking you to take down the blockades,” Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said in the House of Commons Thursday morning. “It’s time to remove the barricades and the trucks, for the sake of the economy.”

Before her election as interim leader, Ms. Bergen last week met with protesters blockading downtown Ottawa, calling them “passionate, patriotic and peaceful.” Since taking on her new post, she has called on Mr. Trudeau to extend an “olive branch” to the demonstrators and meet with them.

On Thursday she tabled a motion in the House of Commons calling on the federal government to release a plan by the end of February for the lifting of all federal mandates and restrictions.

“We believe the government must present a plan to quickly end the lockdowns and restrictions. Other countries are doing it. Provinces are doing it and the Liberal government needs to do it,” Ms. Bergen said.

On Thursday, RCMP in Manitoba said a large number of vehicles and farm equipment was blocking the border crossing in Emerson, Man.

“No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound,” the RCMP wrote in a social media statement. “The port of entry is shut down.”

Since Monday protesters have blocked all commercial traffic on the Ambassador Bridge - Canada’s most critical trade route with the U.S. that carries about one quarter of all trade with the U.S. The blockade is forcing traffic to divert to other bridges leading to higher shipping costs, hours long delays and shortages in goods that are already leading companies to slash factory shifts.

For almost two weeks protesters in Coutts, Alberta have intermittently blockaded the border crossing with the U.S. That crossing is critical to Canada’s trade in cattle, beef and produce. The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Association has said the crossing usually sees $44-million per day in two-way trade.

In Ottawa, the blockade of the capital city stretched into its 14th day on Thursday. Those protests have forced businesses, restaurants and one mall to close for almost two weeks.

More to come.

