The federal Conservatives and New Democrats both delivered forceful pleas today to the government to do more to address the cost-of-living crisis in Canada, though the parties diverged on what they want to see from the Liberals.

Interim Tory leader Candice Bergen accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being “vindictive” in his staunch opposition to her party’s proposals on inflation, saying that by trying to punish her party politically, he is in fact punishing Canadians.

The party has introduced what Bergen calls an “omnibus motion” in the House of Commons, calling on Trudeau’s government to temporarily suspend the GST on gas and diesel, suspend the carbon tax and remove all federal COVID-19 restrictions.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, on the other hand, says stronger action must be taken against corporations profiting from the crisis and excess profits should be redistributed to Canadians who are in need.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says inflation is happening across the globe, largely driven by the Ukraine war increasing the cost of fuel and food, and his government is taking action including by making child care more affordable.

Government House leader Mark Holland says the Conservatives are the ones being obstructionist, charging that the Official Opposition is solely interested in blocking the work of the Commons and behaving as if they have a majority.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

