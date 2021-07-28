Federal Court expedites Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s legal bid to contest removal as head of Canada’s vaccine rollout

The former head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout will get a faster hearing in his bid to get his job back while he faces an unresolved allegation of sexual misconduct dating back more than 30 years, the Federal Court decided on Wednesday.

In the decision, Judge Mandy Aylen also ordered the government to release documents related to Major-General Dany Fortin’s termination by Friday. The government is already weeks late in submitting the documents, which were due on July 5, Maj.-Gen Fortin’s lawyer said.

The high-profile case on one of the government’s most contentious files could now play out at the same time as a widely expected federal election. Speculation is high that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will ask the Governor-General to dissolve Parliament next month, for a vote in September. The hearing for Maj-Gen. Fortin’s application will be scheduled the week of Oct. 4.

By expediting the case, the Federal Court is keeping the option open for Maj.-Gen. Fortin to be reinstated to his role of vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), in the event that he wins the legal challenge. His secondment to the health agency was set to expire at the end of October.

“He’s very pleased that the court agrees that there’s urgency in his application,” Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s lawyer Natalia Rodriguez told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday.

“He obviously is looking for the quickest disposition of his case, the quickest resolution to his application because he wants to be vindicated.”

Maj.-Gen. Fortin was terminated from his post in May. Ms. Rodriguez said he has been unassigned with the military since then. At the time, the government cited an unspecified military investigation for his departure, soon after, the Canadian Armed Forces said the case of an allegation of sexual misconduct had been referred to the Quebec prosecution service.

In his affidavit, Maj.-Gen. Fortin said he was informed by a military police investigator on April 19 that he was being investigated for one instance of sexual misconduct. He said the investigator shared the name of the complainant and said the alleged misconduct “was alleged to have occurred more than thirty years ago.”

The government has not released the details of the allegations against Maj.-Gen. Fortin. Ms. Rodriguez said he categorically denies what has been reported by other news outlets, which The Globe has not independently verified. The details of the allegations are known to only a few senior officials. On Wednesday, the Quebec prosecution service said no decision has been made on whether or not to lay charges. Spokesperson Audrey Roy Cloutier said the matter is still under review.

Maj.-Gen. Fortin filed the application for a judicial review in June, requesting his removal be quashed. He cited “procedural unfairness” and “improper political interference” by Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, the Clerk of the Privy Council and the Prime Minister.

In a sworn affidavit that has not yet been filed with the court, Maj.-Gen. Fortin said Iain Stewart, president of the Public Health Agency, told him on May 13 that Ms. Hajdu and Mr. Sajjan “wanted to remove me” from the vaccine rollout. That evening, Maj.-Gen. Fortin says acting chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre told him “the ‘political calculus’ had changed and that the [Privy Council Office] had said I would have to be removed.”

At a Monday case-management meeting, federal lawyers argued against expediting the case and also called for the court to first hear its motion to dismiss the case before going ahead with the judicial review. Ms. Aylen also rejected that request.

In a brief statement on behalf of the government, spokesperson Daniel Minden, said “it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time.”

At the Monday meeting, federal lawyer Elizabeth Richards said the government would object to the release of some of the documents requested by Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s legal team. The Globe asked the government Wednesday which documents it would object to releasing, but it did not receive a response. Ms. Richards directed The Globe’s questions to the Justice Department, which referred the questions to the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Forces said it needed more time to respond to The Globe’s questions but confirmed it will meet the Friday deadline.

Ms. Rodriguez, a partner at Conway Baxter Wilson LLP, said Wednesday that Maj.-Gen. Fortin is “completely in limbo” and despite being removed in May, he has yet to receive any documentation to explain, or confirm, his termination. Through the certified tribunal record, which is now due on Friday, his legal team is requesting “the full record of all material” that Mr. Trudeau, Ms. Hajdu, Mr. Sajjan and the Clerk of the Privy Council had about the matter, when the decision was made to remove Maj.-Gen. Fortin from his senior role at PHAC.

“The fact that they’ve delayed on providing the certified tribunal record is another indication of the lack of openness and transparency,” she said.

In his affidavit, Maj.-Gen. Fortin said his reputation has been “irreparably tarnished” by the government’s decision to publicize the investigation into his alleged conduct.