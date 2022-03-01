The cost of financing the federal debt is projected to exceed $40-billion a year by 2025-26 – more than double the cost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux that says Canada’s debt costs will grow more quickly than what the government has forecast.

The PBO released its economic and fiscal outlook Tuesday, providing an independent assessment of the direction of federal finances ahead of the government’s 2022 budget. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has not yet set a date for the budget, but public consultations on the matter closed last week.

The PBO’s projections for the federal deficit over the coming years are largely in line with the figures Ms. Freeland released in December in the government’s fall economic and fiscal update.

However, the underlying PBO numbers related to public debt spending do show a divergence from Finance Canada’s numbers.

Tuesday’s PBO report says public debt charges will more than double between 2020-21 and 2025-26, rising from $20.4-billion to $43.5-billion, and growing further to $46-billion in 2026-27.

In contrast, the government’s December projections showed public debt charges rising to $38.6-billion in 2025-26 and $40.9-billion in 2026-27.

Even though federal deficit spending during the COVID-19 pandemic reached levels not seen since the Second World War and even though interest rates are projected to rise over the coming years, the PBO says Ottawa’s debt servicing costs will remain at historically low levels when measured as a percentage of tax revenues.

This measure – known as the debt service ratio – will reach 11.5 per cent in 2026-27, according to the PBO. The report notes this is well below the peak of 48.3 per cent that was recorded in 1990-91.

In the near term, the PBO projects a deficit of $139.8-billion in the current fiscal year that ends March 31. The government had projected a deficit of $144.5-billion. For next year, the PBO projects a deficit of $47.9-billion, compared to the government’s estimate of $58.4-billion.

Neither of the two sets of numbers account for all of the spending promises outlined in the Liberal Party’s 2021 election platform. The PBO report estimates that about $48.5-billion in new spending promised in the platform has not been accounted for in its forecast.

