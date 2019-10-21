Federal election 2019: Bloc Québécois rebound may give it greater sway over Liberals in minority Parliament

Open this photo in gallery Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet casts his ballot on Monday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Bloc Québécois has returned as a political force in the House of Commons, with an electoral performance that will give the opposition party a greater sway over the legislative agenda in the next Parliament.

After failing to achieve official party status in the last two general elections, the Bloc rebounded on Monday and is now in a position to try to force the next federal government to respect the demands expressed by the Quebec government. Throughout the election campaign, the Bloc repeatedly said it would be a force to be reckoned with in the event of the election of a minority government.

As of 11:15 p.m. ET, the Bloc had won or was in the lead in more than 30 ridings in Quebec, compared with its haul of 10 seats in the 2015 general election.

By contrast, the NDP had won only one seat and was leading in one other in Quebec, confirming the party’s downfall in the province since the 2011 Orange Wave.

The Conservatives failed to make a breakthrough in Quebec. As of 11 p.m. ET, they had only won nine seats, down from the 12 they garnered in 2015. However, the party managed to hold on to most of its seats in the Quebec City area.

Rhéal Fortin, first elected as a Bloc MP in 2015, said that having official party status will make a world of difference for the party, including more speaking time in the House, an official role on parliamentary committees and a budget to hire staff and fund a research bureau. He said the Bloc will have greater powers to influence the government’s legislative agenda and the ability to challenge its decisions during Question Period.

“It changes everything,” he said, adding that status would allow the party to “offer a better performance” and “deliver on our commitments.”

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet won his seat in Beloeil-Chambly, to the east of Montreal, in one of the ridings that had gone to the NDP in the 2011 and 2015 general elections. A former provincial environment minister, Mr. Blanchet can be expected to use his rhetorical skills to defend Quebec’s interests in Ottawa.

Mr. Blanchet capitalized on strong performances during the campaign’s two French-language debates, as well as his ability to craft a platform that closely mirrored the agenda of the Quebec government of François Legault.

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, the son of former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe, was declared the winner in the riding of Lac-St-Jean.

The dean of the House of Commons, Louis Plamondon, was re-elected and will be chairing the election of the next Speaker. The Bloc MP was first elected in 1984 under the Progressive Conservative banner.

The Bloc was known in its early days in the 1990s as a defender of Quebec’s sovereignty movement on the federal stage and an extension of the Parti Québécois in Ottawa. However, the Bloc is now seen increasingly as a party that will defend Quebec’s interests. A key point defended by the Bloc is that the decision of the Quebec government should be respected and not challenged by the federal government.

Mario Beaulieu, a former Bloc leader who ran for re-election in a riding in eastern Montreal, said the results point to a resurgence of nationalism in the province.

“We can feel that Quebec is waking up,” he said.

As results started to come in after 9:30 ET, the crowd gathered at the Bloc’s election night headquarters in Montreal chanted the party’s election campaign slogan: “We are Quebec." As the evening went on, the crowd started to chant: “We want a country.”

The Liberals remain a force in Quebec, but have lost ground to the Bloc. At the start of the election campaign, the Liberal Party was banking on making gains in Quebec to offset any losses in the rest of the country. However, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was placed on the defensive in the province by stating that his government could eventually challenge provincial legislation that prevents some government workers from wearing religious symbols.

Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals took 40 seats in Quebec in the previous election, well ahead of the NDP at 16, the Conservatives at 12 and the Bloc at 10. It was the second time in a row that the Bloc failed to reach the 12-seat threshold to obtain official party status in the House of Commons, after being nearly wiped out by the NDP’s Orange Wave in 2011.

A group of 18-year-olds at the Bloc’s election-night headquarters said the campaign highlighted how Quebec and the rest of Canada are going in different directions when it comes to environmental and energy issues.

“There are many sovereigntists among members of our generation because Canada is, in reality, an oil state,” Alexandre Valiquette said.

The Liberal government’s purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Alberta and British Columbia sealed the party’s fate in the eyes of Josiane Paradis, who carried a Quebec flag to the Bloc’s election-night gathering.

“I was proud to vote for a party that will represent Quebec, my country,” she said.​

In a television interview before results in Quebec were announced, Mr. Blanchet said the two French-language debates were key to his party's fortunes, but also the Bloc's ability to defend decisions made by the Quebec government.

“A large number of Quebeckers have adopted what we represent and it seemed during the campaign that we could feel more and more people rallying behind us,” Mr. Blanchet said.

While the Bloc continues to be an officially sovereigntist party, the push for Quebec’s independence is no longer at the heart of the party’s platform.

The Bloc’s key positions during the campaign were support for Quebec’s law banning some public servants from wearing religious symbols and opposition to pipeline projects across the country, in addition to calls for greater powers for the Quebec government over immigration, language and taxation. The party also benefited from Mr. Blanchet’s steady leadership and communication skills after years of infighting in the party under previous leaders.