Federal election 2019: Trudeau’s Liberals have a minority government. What now? A guide to the day after

Montreal, Oct. 21: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, celebrate at Liberal election headquarters after the party won a minority government.

The latest

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won a minority government on Monday, with 157 seats to the Conservatives’ 121. Now, Mr. Trudeau faces the challenge of working with other parties to address the challenges of his second mandate.

The Liberals held their territory in the Toronto area and many of their ridings in B.C., despite Conservative and NDP efforts to break through in the strategic 905 region. The Conservatives, meanwhile, swept Alberta and Quebec, and the Greens gained their first-ever seat in Atlantic Canada. Check here for full riding-by-riding results and a breakdown of the parties’ seats by province.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer warned that his party has put Mr. Trudeau “on notice” and touted the fact that Conservatives won the popular vote, with about 34 per cent compared with the Liberals’ 33. But his failure to unseat the Liberals could also revive questions about his leadership when it comes up for review next year.

In Quebec, the Bloc Quebecois more than tripled its seat count, largely at the expense of Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats in Quebec. Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet promised that the Bloc, now the third-largest party, would leave separatism on the back burner and support legislation on a case-by-case basis, while advocating for Quebeckers’ concerns on the environment and provincial autonomy.

Justin Trudeau needs to find some political allies to advance his agenda in a minority Parliament, chief political writer Campbell Clark observes. The NDP is an obvious partner, but a stronger Bloc is going to wield influence as well.

Who won, who lost and where

THE BIG PICTURE

By Tuesday morning, the Liberals had 157 seats, down from 177 at dissolution and short of the 170 they needed for a majority. The Conservatives had 121 seats, up from 95; the Bloc was in third place with 32 seats, up from 10; the NDP had 24 seats, down from 39; the Greens, who won a single seat in 2015, now have three; and one Independent, Jody Wilson-Raybould, was elected.

Voter turnout was 65.95 per cent of eligible voters, according to Elections Canada’s figures on Tuesday morning. That’s down from 68.3 per cent in 2015, though the 2019 figures don’t include voters who registered on Monday, Elections Canada says.

WINNERS

Milton, Ont., Oct. 19: Mr. Trudeau hoists the hand of Liberal candidate and Olympic Gold medalist Adam van Koeverden.

Liberals in Ontario: The Liberals’ stronghold in the Greater Toronto stayed intact, despite efforts by the Conservatives and NDP to sway the vote-rich 905 region to their side. Liberal candidate Adam van Koeverden unseated Conservative heavyweight Lisa Raitt in Milton, Ont., and strategic Toronto and Brampton ridings stayed red.

Bloc in Quebec: The Bloc, which hasn’t had official party status since 2011, made a comeback in Quebec, where it came in second behind the Liberals.

Opposition parties in Atlantic Canada: The Atlantic provinces voted Liberal en masse in 2015, but this time around, there are some other colours on the map: Green candidate Jenica Atwin won the party’s first-ever riding in New Brunswick, New Democrat Jack Harris won the Newfoundland seat he lost to Liberal Nick Whalen in 2015, and the Conservatives took three seats in New Brunswick and one in Nova Scotia.

Jody Wilson-Raybould: The former attorney-general, ejected from the Liberals for her stand on the SNC-Lavalin affair, kept her riding of Vancouver-Granville with 32 per cent of the vote. “This win means that it’s okay to stand up for what you believe in, to speak your truth, to act with integrity even when the implications might descend on you," she said in her Monday-night victory speech.

LOSERS

Montreal, Oct. 16: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gestures as he speaks during a rally.

NDP in Quebec: The Bloc’s gains in Quebec came at the expense of the NDP, whose “Orange Wave” of 2011 is now largely spent. As of Tuesday, the party had only one MP left in the province.

Liberals in Alberta and Saskatchewan: The Liberals won four seats in Alberta in 2015, but resentment over carbon pricing and the slow progress of the Trans Mountain pipeline created an opportunity for the Conservatives, who won all but one of Alberta’s seats. Neighbouring Saskatchewan went entirely blue: Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale lost his seat, and two NDP ridings elected Conservatives.

Jane Philpott: The former Liberal health minister was, like her friend Ms. Wilson-Raybould, booted from the Liberals for her stand on SNC-Lavalin, and chose to run as an Independent. But her Markham-Stoufville riding instead Liberal candidate Helena Jaczek.

People’s Party: The far-right fringe party founded by ex-Conservative Maxime Bernier didn’t win any seats, and took only 2 per cent of the popular vote. Beauce, the Quebec riding where Mr. Bernier has been MP since 2006, elected Conservative Richard Lehoux.

In his first term, Mr. Trudeau could pass legislation without worrying too much about the opposition parties rejecting it in the House (though the Senate was another matter). Now, he doesn’t have enough seats to do that. MPs can topple his government in a vote of non-confidence or by rejecting a budget or Speech from the Throne, and he needs to co-operate with other parties to prevent that from happening.

If a confidence vote does happen, the Liberals have more options to survive it than the Conservatives do to win it. Mr. Trudeau would need the support of either the NDP or Bloc (or both) to get the majority of votes, whereas Mr. Scheer would need at least two other parties. Making common cause with the Bloc isn’t an attractive option for either Mr. Trudeau or Mr. Scheer, who spent the campaign warning Quebeckers not to vote for his party because of their separatist beliefs.

Hot issues for the new Parliament

Montreal, Sept. 27: Mr. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, march alongside their children Ella-Grace and Xavier march during a climate strike that drew hundreds of thousands to Quebec's largest city.

Climate: The Liberals pledged to increase the price they introduced on greenhouse-gas emissions from $20 per tonne now to $50 by 2022 (which the Conservatives oppose), but also to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (which the NDP and Greens oppose). The carbon tax is safe for now with the NDP, Greens and Bloc supporting it, but the Liberals may need to find ways to make their climate plan more aggressive to keep those parties happy. To pass energy-related legislation, the Liberals will need to work with parties that don’t want the Trans Mountain expansion – though in a legislative showdown, the NDP, Greens and Bloc would have the opposite problem: To defeat the Liberals, they’d need help from the even more pro-oil Conservatives.

Pharmacare: Three of the four major parties want some form of nationwide universal drug coverage, but the NDP and Greens called for a faster timetable – implementation by 2020 – than the Liberals, whose $6-billion health plan was described as more of a “down payment” on universal care in the future. Minority government gives the smaller parties leverage to push for pharmacare faster, but could also weaken Mr. Trudeau’s bargaining position when he has to hammer out the details with provincial premiers.

How could national pharmacare work? Watch Globe health reporter Kelly Grant's primer.

Taxation and budgets: The Liberals and NDP each ran on pledges to raise taxes on wealthy Canadians, though they disagreed about how much – a disagreement that could re-emerge under a Liberal minority. Mr. Trudeau planned tax hikes for large companies and luxury goods, and wanted to raise the basic personal tax-free amount, currently $12,069, to $15,000 by 2023. But Mr. Singh opposed broad tax cuts, instead favouring a 3-percentage-point raise in corporate tax rates.

Quebec’s Bill 21: Mr. Trudeau was the only leader to leave the door open for a possible future federal challenge to Bill 21, a Quebec law barring most public servants, including teachers, from wearing religious garments like hijabs and turbans. The Bloc’s resurgence now makes that unlikely: Mr. Blanchet is a vocal supporter of the law.

What will Scheer do now?

Mr. Scheer will return to Parliament with a higher seat count and a bigger share of the popular vote than other parties, but his failure to unseat Mr. Trudeau will renew internal questions within the party about his leadership, which comes up for review next year. “We are on the march, ladies and gentlemen,” Mr. Scheer said Monday, adding that the Conservatives have put Mr. Trudeau “on notice.”

Watch: In his concession speech early Tuesday morning, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer highlighted that his Tories won the popular vote, a sign that they are the party-in-waiting to next take control of Parliament.

What about the other parties?

Bloc

Leader Yves-François Blanchet promised the party would use its new leverage to support or oppose legislation on a case-by-case basis, and would champion Quebeckers’ environmental priorities, but would not force a separatist agenda on Parliament.

Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has his hand raised by wife Nancy Deziel as he speaks to supporters in Montreal early Tuesday.





NDP

The NDP’s pre-election gains in the polls didn’t translate into more seats, and with the New Democrats in fourth place behind the Bloc, it’s unclear what role they will play in the minority Parliament. In his election-night speech, Mr. Singh thanked supporters for an “incredible journey” and told them he’d spoken with Mr. Trudeau to tell him “we’ll be working hard on making sure we deliver the priorities that Canadians have.”

Watch: The NDP fell to fourth place, but Leader Jagmeet Singh was upbeat as he delivered a speech in his home riding in Burnaby, B.C.





Greens

This election, Ms. May’s fourth, was going to be her last regardless of the outcome: She told The Globe during the campaign that she nearly retired after the last election, but couldn’t find a suitable replacement as leader. On Monday night, she promised that the Greens’ MPs wouldn’t support the Liberals on anything as long as Trans Mountain is still scheduled to go ahead.

Green Leader Elizabeth May reacts alongside supporters at the party's election-night event in Victoria.

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Robert Fife, Marieke Walsh, Ann Hui, Janice Dickson, James Keller, Kristy Kirkup, Patrick White, Daniel Leblanc, Justine Hunter, Tu Thanh Ha, Michelle Zilio, Ian Bailey, Les Perreaux, Nancy MacDonald and Andrea Woo