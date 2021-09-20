 Skip to main content
Politics

Federal election 2021 live updates: Polls are open

A man enters an advance polling station in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Monday, Sept. 20, 9:30 a.m. ET

Tight race as Canadians vote for next federal government

Canada’s first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.

Elections Canada says almost 6.8 million people voted early, most of them at advanced polls over a week ago, and the rest through special ballots cast by mail or at Elections Canada offices.

But a majority of Canada’s more than 30 million eligible voters will mark their ballots today.

Elections Canada encourages voters to wear masks but only requires them in places where they are mandated by provincial rules. Proof-of-vaccination regulations do not apply at polling stations in any province where they currently exist.

Polling stations are open for 12 hours, but the opening times vary by region, starting as early as 7 a.m. PST in British Columbia and as late as 9:30 a.m. EDT in Ontario and most of Quebec.

Most riding winners will be known by the end of the evening, but Elections Canada is also warning it could take up to four days to finish counting all the special ballots, meaning some close races may not have official winners for several days.

– The Canadian Press

For investors, this election carries more than the usual amount of uncertainty

Stock valuations, particularly those in regulated economic sectors , could see some significant shifts when results from Monday’s vote are clear. Heading into voting day, Bay Street strategists are modelling two scenarios – a second Liberal minority government or a Conservative minority – that imply different winners and losers in Corporate Canada.

Here is how four key sectors of the Canadian economy – energy, financial services, real estate, telecom – are expected to react to a Liberal or Conservative minority government.

-Andrew Willis

A federal election checklist for those still wondering what to do with their vote

Canada is a pretty lucky country. Either Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau or Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole could be trusted to provide competent, responsible government. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet have shown the ability to make a minority Parliament work while holding the government to account.

A vote for any of them would be a good choice. However, if you’re still undecided, here is some advice, based on issues you might care about most.

-John Ibbitson

Voter guide

Canada’s 2021 federal election platform guide: compare where the parties stand on top issues

What are the challenges facing the major political parties before Canada votes on Sept. 20?

Canadian federal election 2021: Everything you need to know to vote today

Full results and maps beginning when the polls close

